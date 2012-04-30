By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, April 30
DUBAI, April 30 Kuwait's index hit a
10-month high on Monday as retail investors picked up mid- and
small-cap stocks, while UAE bourses ended lower and other Gulf
markets were mixed.
Kuwait's index climbed 0.5 percent to its highest finish
since June 2011.
Small and mid-cap stocks were the most active. Investor
Holding, Gulf Investment House gained 5.3
and 7.9 percent respectively.
"A lot of smaller stocks are being traded aggressively and
are demanding high valuations - from that perspective, the
market is bubbling," said Jasem al-Zeraei, head of institutional
sales at NBK Capital.
"We're seeing some local liquidity come back from last year
but institutional and foreign investors are still playing a
neutral role."
In Dubai, the index fell for a fourth session,
slipping 0.5 percent to trim its 2012 gains to 20.5 percent.
Logistics operator Aramex shed 2.2 percent and
contractor Arabtec lost 0.6 percent.
Dubai Islamic Bank fell 1 percent. It said its
first-quarter net profit rose 11 percent, in line with one
analyst's forecast.
Emaar Properties stemmed market losses, gaining
0.3 percent. It edged higher for a second session since posting
consensus-beating first-quarter profit.
"Overall, there's no real excitement to gain from the
earnings and consequently I expect UAE to move sideways until
others drivers come in," said Julian Bruce, EFG-Hermes director
of institutional equity sales.
Abu Dhabi's measure drops 0.3 percent.
Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate
slipped 2.5 and 1.7 percent respectively.
In Qatar, the index rose 0.2 percent, up for a third
session. The benchmark slumped to a one-month low last week.
Qatar Telecom was the main support, rising 1.5
percent. It reported on Sunday a 12 percent drop in
first-quarter net profit, but still beat forecasts.
"Qtel had solid margins and with domestic retail activity
due to a rights issue, the combination should support the
stock," said Bruce.
In Egypt, Orascom Construction Industries (OCI)
rose 1.8 percent in heavy trade after it said it was inviting
its shareholders to vote on a proposal to split into two
companies to become more competitive.
OCI, Egypt's biggest listed firm, said the regulator had
approved its request to hold the shareholders' meeting on May
17, while final approval for the capital decrease of the
existing company and the issuance of shares in the newly formed
second company were still pending.
"We should see better value in the company if it is split
into two," said Mohamed Kotb of Naeem Brokerage.
The benchmark index gained 0.5 percent.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's bourse ended little changed as the
market consolidated gains from a surge earlier this year.
The next support level is around 7,500 points, the 23.6
percent Fibonacci retracement of a short-term downward trend
from April's 42-month peak.
Saudi Prince Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding Co ended
flat. The company will sell Toronto Four Seasons hotel for
C$142.5 million.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 6,369 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 1,631 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure declined 0.3 percent to 2,504 points.
QATAR
* The index advanced 0.2 percent at 8,704 points.
EGYPT
* The benchmark gained 0.5 percent to 4,945 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index inched up 0.04 percent to 7,558 points.
OMAN
* The measure eased just 0.03 percent to 5,869
points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure gained 0.4 percent at 1,153 points.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Werr in Cairo; Editing by
Firouz Sedarat)