CAIRO/DUBAI May 7 Orascom Construction
Industries (OCI) gained on Monday ahead of an expected
demerger approval, helping lift Egypt's bourse, while most Gulf
markets fell as falling oil prices and global shares weighed.
Shares in OCI, Cairo's biggest listed company, gained 3.4
percent, with the main index up 1.1 percent. A May
17shareholders meeting is to vote on a proposal to split the
firm's construction and fertilisers businesses into two
companies.
"The potential in OCI is what pushed the move upwards along
with CIB maintaining its targets," said Hisham Metwalli of Arab
Finance Brokerage. "It is mostly short-term trading awaiting
what will happen on 23-24 May."
OCI said the long-planned demerger would widen the investor
base of the two new entities, make their management more
flexible and make their credit profile more attractive to
lender.
Commercial International Bank gained 1.8 percent
ahead of its results on Wednesday. The bank is expected to post
strong first-quarter numbers.
EFG Hermes rose 1.5 percent in heavy trade,
resuming trade after a one-day suspension. It said on Friday it
sealed a deal with Qatar's QInvest to form a region-wide
investment bank.
In Saudi Arabia, the index fell 0.3 percent, down
for a third session after a drop in oil prices.
Petrochemical and banking bluechip stocks led the decline.
Heavyweight Al Rajhi Bank dipped 0.7 percent and Bank
AlBilad shed 1.4 percent. Bellwether Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) slipped 0.3 percent, while
small-cap Nama Chemicals dropped 9.9 percent.
"The market was much more stable today but the impact of
lower oil prices came through to petrochemicals," said Muhammad
Faisal Potrik, research analyst at Riyad Capital.
"As long we are around the $100 mark, we should be OK.
Sentiment will continue to be hit by external factors but there
are attractive stocks out there in terms of valuations,
especially in petrochemical and banks sectors."
Oil dropped to four-month lows below $113 a barrel on
Monday, on worries that election results in Greece and France
could thwart efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis and
after weak U.S. jobs data prompted concern about oil demand
growth.
Other Gulf markets also took cues from decline in global
shares.
In Qatar, the index ended 0.4 percent lower, moving
sideways in a tight-range for the last seven session. Analysts
expect the bourse, considered a defensive play, to outperform
regional peers if downward pressure from global markets
continues.
Heavyweights Industries Qatar and Qatar National
Bank slipped 1 and 0.3 percent respectively. Qatar
Islamic Bank shed 1.8 percent.
In UAE, Abu Dhabi's benchmark fell 0.3 percent to its
lowest close since Feb. 16.
Elsewhere in the country, budget-carrier Air Arabia
helped lift Dubai's bourse by 0.3 percent,
which halted an eight-session losing steak.
Shares in Air Arabia rallied 1.9 percent after the
Sharjah-based carrier posted estimate-beating earnings.
Local markets are expected to be muted in coming weeks as
summer rolls in.
"Summer returns won't be as attractive as rest of the year
and retail investors will remain cautious but UAE and Saudi
Arabia are already getting bargain hunters and we should see
some more of that," said Amer Khan, fund manager, Shuaa Asset
Management.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The benchmark rose 1.1 percent to 5,028 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark fell 0.3 percent to 7,359 points.
QATAR
* The index declined 0.4 percent to 8,652 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure slipped 0.3 percent to 2,488 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 1,564 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 6,492 points.
OMAN
* The measure fell 1 percent to 5,792 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)