CAIRO/DUBAI May 8 Egypt's bourse rallied to a
seven week high on Tuesday, underpinned by optimism for a smooth
presidential election and the first increase in foreign reserves
since 2010, while Gulf bourses closed mixed in muted trade.
Cairo's index rose for a fourth day, adding 0.6
percent to 5,056 points, its highest close since March 22.
Mobinil - subject of a tender offer by France Telecom
- dominated trading and gained 0.4 percent.
Clashes in a Cairo neighbourhood left 12 people dead last
week and fuelled concern that the long awaited presidential vote
could be delayed. Those fears have abated since the clashes died
down.
Central bank figures on Sunday showed Egypt's foreign
reserves stabilised for the first time since an uprising ousted
the country's president last year.
The data indicated a partial recovery in tourism and a
slowdown in capital outflows after more than a year of economic
turmoil.
"As long as we stay above 5,000 points, confidence will
grow," said Mohamed Radwan at Pharos Securities. "But foreigners
are still not coming in and they won't as long as the political
situation has not stabilised."
Elsewhere, Dubai's index slumped to a 12-week
closing low as wary investors extended selling.
It dropped 0.5 percent in its ninth decline in 10 sessions
to its lowest close since Feb. 16.
Volumes have slumped in recent weeks and may decrease
further, with trading usually slowing down significantly over
the summer as investors escape the searing summer heat.
"Selling pressure hasn't abated much in Dubai, the
short-term downtrend is intact," said Sleiman Aboulhosn,
assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital.
"Oil prices and other regional markets are also under
pressure. The advent of summer is partly to blame, but global
factors are also playing a role. Locally, we feel a bit more
weakness over the next couple weeks is likely, given the current
trend and decline in sentiment."
Dubai Financial Market dropped 3.7 percent,
trimming its year-to-date gains to 25 percent.
The Gulf's only listed bourse reported a 14-fold rise in
earnings. This increase was due to a surge in trading volumes
during an early-year bourse rally and was widely anticipated.
"In 2012, we expect the company's revenue to increase by
79.5 percent as the investor risk appetite returns... also aided
by the 4 percent expected expansion in Dubai's economy," Turki
Al-Yaqout, financial analyst at Global Investment House, said in
a note.
In Qatar, mid-cap stocks lifted the index by 0.2
percent as bargain-hunters stepped in.
Masraf Al Rayan and Qatar Islamic Bank
rose 0.2 and 0.3 percent respectively. Commercial Bank of Qatar
gained 0.3 percent.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's benchmark advanced 0.2
percent, halting a three-day decline but daily turnover fell to
its lowest since Jan. 14.
Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
climbed 0.5 percent and Saudi Arabian Fertilizers rose
0.4 percent.
Cement stocks supported, with Yanbu Cement and
Saudi Cement up 8.5 and 0.8 percent respectively.
Kingdom Holding, the investment vehicle of
billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, advanced 2.9 percent.
Alwaleed is eyeing three big investments in the near-term,
setting a high bar for the acquisitions as he pursues ambitious
returns of at least 20 percent, he told a German newspaper.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The benchmark rose 0.6 percent to 5,056 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 1,556 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure eased 0.07 percent to 2,486 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 8,667 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark gained 0.2 percent to 7,371 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,485 points.
OMAN
* The measure advanced 0.2 percent to 5,802 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)