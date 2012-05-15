CAIRO/DUBAI May 15 Egypt's bourse extended
declines on Tuesday as investors cut risk ahead of a
presidential election that is unlikely to clear up an uncertain
economic outlook, while Saudi shares recovered from a 13-week
low on bargain-hunting.
Egypt's main index fell 1.1 percent, declining for
a second day after hitting a seven-week high on Sunday.
The vote, billed as the last step in a transition from
military to civilian rule, will give Egypt its first head of
state since Hosni Mubarak was ousted in an uprising last year.
But the country still lacks a new constitution that will
define his powers and those of the influential military and the
country's assertive, Islamist-dominated parliament.
That could prolong many months of policy inertia that have
hampered attempts to revive the economy and attract foreign aid.
"Lots of people don't want to take the risk of holding stock
during the vote and they don't think there is much potential
reward for holding positions," said a Cairo-based trader who
asked not to be identified.
Among the most heavily traded stocks, Commercial
International Bank slipped 0.7 percent and Orascom
Construction shed 1.5 percent.
Developer Palm Hills fell 4 percent despite
shrinking its first-quarter net loss.
In Saudi Arabia, the index gained 0.5 percent to
7,104 points, trimming May losses to 6 percent.
Gulf bourses were hit in recent sessions as uncertainty over
Greece's possible exit from the euro weighed on sentiment.
"Saudi is in a good place with 7,000 as a key psychological
level," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management.
"For near-term, I'm hoping we won't see too much of a pull
back. I would expect institutional investors to recognise the
attractive offers at the moment and buy in. From a fundamental
view, there was strong net income growth in Q1 and the momentum
should continue for the year."
Banks helped gains, with Alinma Bank rising 2.3
percent, Samba Financial Group up 0.8 percent and Bank
Albilad climbing 1.5 percent.
Real estate stocks made a strong recovery, with the sector's
index closing 1.5 percent higher. The insurance sector
rebounded 2.5 percent.
In Dubai, the gained snapped a five-session losing
streak and lifted from Monday's 14-week low.
Bellwether Emaar Properties gained 1.7 percent,
outperforming the index, which advanced 0.3 percent
Contractor Arabtec climbed 0.3 percent and Dubai
Financial Market gained 0.1 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse ended flat at Monday's three-month low.
"UAE markets are moving along in their downward trajectory;
technical momentum indicators are still pointing down but a
small rebound is possible given the extent of the drop," said
Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital.
Elsewhere, Oman's index slumped 1.2 percent to its
lowest close since Feb. 6.
Renaissance Services fell 9.7 percent after its
first-quarter earnings missed estimates. It reported a net
profit of 2 million rials ($5.19 million).
"Overall global sentiment risk aversion is affecting our
market along with below-than expected Q1 earnings," said Kanaga
Sundar, Gulf Baader Capital Markets head of research. "Our
estimate for Renaissance was 2.2 million riyals."
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The benchmark dipped 1.1 percent to 5,005 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 7,104 points.
DUBAI
* The index advanced 0.3 percent to 1,486 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure ended flat at 2,473 points.
QATAR
* The index ticked up 0.03 percent to 8,491 points.
OMAN
* The measure fell 1.2 percent to 5,587 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.1 percent to 6,441 points.
BAHRAIN
* The benchmark eased 0.07 percent to 1,156 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)