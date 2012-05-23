DUBAI/CAIRO May 23 Most Gulf bourses ended lower on Wednesday with investors cutting risk amid doubts the European leaders will find new measures to tackle the bloc's debt crisis, while Egypt's market gained on the first day of presidential elections.

Saudi Arabia's index fell 0.6 percent, with heavyweight sectors banking and petrochemicals weighing.

Al Rajhi Bank lost 1 percent and National Industrialization (Tasnee) slipped 0.9 percent.

Developer Dar Al Arkan, the most traded stock, rose 1.4 percent, bucking the market trend after it said it would sell part of a residential project to chemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).

Dar Al Arkan, which has $1 billion Islamic bond maturing in July, said it will book gains of 741.7 million riyals ($197.8 million) from the SABIC land sale in the second quarter of 2012.

"Dar Al Arkan is on track to pay off its sukuk in the summer-- that was the biggest overhang on the stock," said Amer Khan, a Shuaa Asset Management fund manager.

Shares in SABIC slipped 0.3 percent amid selling pressure across the petrochemical sector.

Lower oil prices also weighed on Saudi investor sentiment. Petrochemical stocks tend to track oil prices.

Brent crude fell $1.27 to $107.14 per barrel on Wednesday on growing hopes of a deal between Iran and the United Nations nuclear watchdog, which eased fears of oil supply disruption.

"Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar are at attractive levels. But fundamentals are on the backseat right now because of global events," said Khan, adding that he expects regional markets to hold where they are barring any negative global news.

World shares fell on Wednesday as investors shunned riskier assets, on renewed talk of a Greece euro exit.

In Egypt, the main index climbed 1.2 percent as the country began voting in its first genuinely competitive presidential election.

Trading activity was muted with investors adopting a cautious stance.

"Most of the large institutional funds are on the sidelines," said Hisham Halaldeen. "We don't expect a pick-up in trade till there's more clarity on the election's outcome."

Orascom Telecom jumped 10 percent and was the most heavily traded stock amid unconfirmed talk of Gulf institutional buying. An Orascom official was not immediately available for comment.

In Dubai, the index fell 1.1 percent, down for a second session in five since hitting a 15-week low on May 16.

Large-caps Emirates NBD and Emaar Properties dropped 1.5 and 2.4 percent respectively. Logistics operator Aramex slid 2.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi's measure bucked the regional downtrend, rising 0.2 percent.

Heavyweight First Gulf Bank gained 2.4 percent and Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA) climbed 1.7 percent. The latter said on Tuesday it would study joint utility investments in Turkey.

In Qatar, the benchmark reversed most of Tuesday's gains, closing 0.4 percent lower.

Losers outnumbered gainers 14 to five. Qatar National Bank slipped 0.7 percent and Qatar Electricity and Water fell 1.2 percent.

