By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, June 17
DUBAI, June 17 Saudi Arabia's main stock index
rose on Sunday, recovering the previous day's losses as
the death of the kingdom's crown prince ceased to have an
impact.
Qatar's index was again weak and Bahrain
steady, while markets in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and
Oman were closed for a religious holiday. Egypt was also shut
for the country's presidential election.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark rose 0.4 percent. It fell 0.3
percent on Saturday, having been down as much as 2.6 percent
intra-day in a knee-jerk reaction to Crown Prince Nayef's death
eight months after he became heir to the throne. The index is
now down 14.8 percent from early April's 3-1/2 year peak, as
declines in oil and world equity prices have spurred local
selling.
"Yesterday's volatility was to be expected when we have this
kind of news, but the market then recovered and I don't think it
will be major factor today - Prince Nayef was known to have had
health problems so his death wasn't a complete surprise," said a
Riyadh-based fund manager, asking not to be identified.
"The authorities will probably give some clarity on the
succession soon and today's trading will be more linked to
what's happening outside the region."
Although Nayef was known for his strong management of
security issues in the country, analysts see no reason to think
foreign or political policies, much less economic policies, will
change under his successor.
Gains in world markets on Friday helped support Saudi
sentiment. Investors fear Sunday's Greek elections could unleash
fresh turmoil in the euro zone if the next government in Athens
scraps Greece's bailout deal, but this is offset by hopes that
the world's major central banks will make a coordinated response
to ease any market dislocation.
In Saudi Arabia, shares in telecoms operator Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily) climbed 2 percent and Saudi Basic Industries
Corp rose 0.8 percent. Saudi firms are expected to
start announcing second-quarter earnings from early July.
"Q2 results will help at least to stabilise the market, but
these will be of secondary importance compared with what's
happening in Europe, which is flitting between risk-on and
risk-off mode," said the fund manager.
"We should see some buying in select names ahead of results,
particularly petrochemicals - people are expecting bad results,
but not as bad as recent price movements would justify."
The petrochemicals index climbed 0.4 percent,
trimming its year-to-date losses to 4.7 percent. The sector has
loosely tracked declines in oil prices, with crude seen as a key
indicator for both petrochemical product prices and likely
demand.
QATAR
In Doha, the main index slipped 0.01 percent to its
lowest close since Oct. 6. This took its 2012 losses to more
than 6 percent, making it the worst performing Gulf Arab
benchmark. About 1.83 million shares traded, the lowest total
since July 2011.
"Volumes have been going down lately and I don't think it
will get better anytime soon," said a Doha-based trader on
condition of anonymity.
"Foreign investors have been selling aggressively to invest
in other markets and Qatar trading has slumped - things look
anaemic, with a lack of catalysts and better opportunities for
investors elsewhere."
Vodafone Qatar fell 0.3 percent. The loss-making
telecommunications operator is among the top-performing
Doha-listed stocks this year, rising nearly 20 percent, but has
fallen 2.5 percent since June 7, when it reported a
fourth-quarter net loss of $35 million, missing an analyst's
estimate.
NBK Capital last week cut its rating on Vodafone Qatar to
hold from accumulate.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 6,754 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark slipped 0.01 percent to 8,251 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure rose 0.1 percent to 1,132 points.
