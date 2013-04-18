By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, April 18
DUBAI, April 18 Most regional markets retreated
on Thursday as global economic outlook concerns weighed on
sentiment, while shares in top lender National Bank of Kuwait
(NBK) rose in heavy trade after posting
estimate-beating earnings.
NBK climbed 1.1 percent as 38 million shares change hands -
its highest daily traded volume since August 2010. It accounted
for a third of the total market traded value of 92 million
dinars ($322.86 million).
The lender posted a flat profit in the first quarter
compared to a year earlier but came in ahead of forecasts,
saying its operating environment was improving because of more
active government spending.
"People are trying to build up collateral and regain back
ownership of their shares, they're buying back into the story
that things are improving in Kuwait," said a Kuwait-based trader
on condition of anonymity.
Banks in Kuwait give loans to investors to trade on the
market, while holding shares as collateral against these loans.
The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent, down from
Wednesday's 29-month high. The market is trading above the
psychologically important 7,000 level, but is still recovering
from November's eight-year low.
In Oman, the index declined 0.5 percent, down for a
third session since Monday's 23-month high.
"Markets are under pressure because of global sentiment,"
said Adel Nasr, United Securities brokerage manager.
Transgulf Investment Holding fell 5.8 percent. The
company's first-quarter audited results were worse than the
unaudited numbers, Nasr said.
Galfar Engineering retreated 3.3 percent. The
company is not related to Galfar Al Misnad Engineering and
Contracting company in Qatar, which is part of a consortium
shortlisted for Doha Metro Rail Project. But the Omani firm is
now negotiating with Galfar-Al Misnad to take part of their
portion in the project, it said in a bourse statement.
European shares and oil staged tentative recoveries on
Thursday from a sharp selloff this week provoked by concerns
about the global economic outlook.
UAE markets fell, with Dubai's measure slipping 1.1
percent, its fourth decline in the last five sessions. The
market is struggling to take a clear direction since hitting a
40-month high last week.
Heavyweight Emaar Properties fell 2.7 percent and
Dubai Islamic Bank shed 2.1 percent.
Abu Dhabi's measure eased 0.05 percent.
Qatar's index gained 0.2 percent, up for a third
session since Monday's 2013 low.
Shares in Doha Bank rose 1.2 percent. The lender's
first-quarter profit rose to 395 million riyals from 390 riyals
a year ago.
Elsewhere, Egypt's measure advanced 0.2 percent, as
local retail investors bought small-caps.
Palm Hills Development rose 4.7 percent in heavy
trade.
