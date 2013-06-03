By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, June 3
DUBAI, June 3 Dubai's rally stalled on Monday
but trading volumes surged as investors chased expectations of a
possible upgrade for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by index
compiler MSCI. Saudi banks rallied to a 12-month high, helping
lift the bourse.
Dubai's index slipped 0.3 percent, easing off its
54-month high as investors booked profits after an intraday high
of 2,500, which posed as technical resistance level.
MSCI will announce next week whether it will upgrade the
UAE to emerging market status. It currently ranks the country as
a frontier market.
"International institutional investors are speculating on an
MSCI upgrade," said Mohammed Yasin, managing director of Abu
Dhabi Financial Services. "The high volumes and the performance
has attracted them."
"I'm not worried about the levels, many stocks fundamentally
justify the price and more, but the speed of the rally means
we're setting ourselves up for a correction," Yasin added.
The number of shares changing hands reached 1.29 billion,
the first time daily volumes exceeded a billion since June 2009.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's banking share index
surges 2.5 percent to a one-year high, catching up with market
gains on expectations that loans to telecom operator Zain Saudi
will not have to be written off.
"Banks have been underperforming the market for more than
two years... the rise is more technical rather than due to
expectations of earnings," said Mahmood Akbar, a banking analyst
at NCB Capital.
Zain Saudi jumped 9.7 percent to an eight-month high after
receiving government approval to defer licence-related fees
totalling $1.49 billion over seven years.
The operator has $3 billion worth of loans maturing this
month, including a $2.4 billion Islamic facility arranged by
Banque Saudi Fransi.
"Zain Saudi owed a large amount to banks and the
government's move today will encourage banks to solve the
pending loans on their books," said Abdullah Alawi, assistant
general manager and head of research at Aljazira Capital.
"People were worried the loan would hit Saudi Fransi."
Shares in Banque Saudi Fransi rose 3.3 percent.
"The agreement... to defer the licence (fees) was seen to be
a positive for Saudi Fransi," said Akbar.
"However, we note that Zain Saudi continues to negotiate for
a breather period of two years where it does not pay interest on
the loan and this could impact Saudi Fransi's net interest
margins."
The kingdom's benchmark advanced 1.1 percent,
extending 2013 gains to 11.1 percent to hit a fresh 13-month
high.
In Kuwait, the benchmark rose 1.9 percent,
rebounding after sessions of losses as large-caps gained.
Recent declines on Kuwait's bourse were expected to be
short-lived as a bullish sentiment remains intact after firms
reported positive earnings for the first three months of 2013.
"The fact that numbers are at par on last year shows these
companies are doing well and there is stability to ride this
wave," said Jasem al-Zeraei, head of institutional sales at NBK
Capital. The market is up 38.2 percent year-to-date.
National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf state's largest
lender, reported a flat first-quarter net profit but beat
analysts' estimates. The stock added 1 percent.
Large-caps led gains on Monday as the flow of funds shift
from smaller caps, many of which have doubled in an early-year
surge. Investors are now risking more in large-caps.
First Dubai Real Estate has surged 328 percent
year-to-date, while NBK, the largest listed stock, is up 6.1
percent over the same period.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
KUWAIT
* The index rose 1.9 percent to 8,202 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 2,422 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index ticked up 0.05 percent to 3,592 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 5,306 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 1.2 percent to 7,557 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 9,287 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 6,424 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.02 percent to 1,199 points.