By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, June 13
DUBAI, June 13 Aldar Properties and
Sorouh Real Estate surged on Thursday after the Abu
Dhabi developers said no objections were raised by creditors of
Sorouh to a state-backed merger of the two firms set for
June-end.
The property firms said in a statement the merger deal will
go through by June 30, pending a ministerial approval after a
three-month period for Sorouh creditors to object to the
proposed merger expired without any objections being raised.
Sorouh shares jumped 8.3 percent to hit a 44-month high and
Aldar rallied 4.3 percent to its highest since Jan. 2011.
"This is a big momentum trade," said a Dubai-based asset
manager speaking on condition of anonymity. "Once merged, we'll
see the book value to assess the stock price. Valuations are
already stretched at this point with the real estate recovery
story already factored in."
Abu Dhabi's broader measure ended flat while Dubai's
index climbed 0.2 percent, extending 2013 gains to 47.9
percent.
Heavy retail activity pushed the market up this week and was
further buoyed after Wednesday's announcement by index compiler
MSCI to upgrade UAE and Qatar to emerging market status.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut it's outlook on UAE to
neutral from overweight saying the market was "fully valued".
Analysts say UAE small-caps are at a risk of a sharp
correction following a bull run driven by speculators, while
fundamentally strong names are seen rising further.
In Qatar, the benchmark retreated 0.4 percent, easing
off Wednesday's 57-month high.
Heavyweight Qatar National Bank and Ooredoo
(Qtel) fell 1.2 and 2.3 percent respectively as
investors booked gains after MSCI's upgrade.
In Kuwait, the benchmark declined 0.5 percent,
trimming 2013 gains to 33.6 percent.
Some investors are cutting risk ahead of Sunday's
constitutional court ruling on a new electoral law in the Gulf
state. The emergency decree was issued by Kuwait's ruler last
year, six weeks before the December poll, which changed the
rules for voting and triggered some of the largest street
protests in the country's history.
"We will continue to see market volatility; it's time for
summer holidays, which changes market dynamics," said Jasem
al-Zeraei, head of institutional sales at NBK Capital. "If the
ruling comes in favour of the government, it might give a little
push to the market. If not, the market will be hit."
If the court rules that the decree was not constitutional,
parliament will need to be dissolved, triggering a snap
election.
Elsewhere, Egypt's bourse recovered from an 11-month nadir
but investors remain risk-averse due to political tensions and
little signs of economic worries abating.
The market recovered some of previous day's 5.2 percent
losses triggered after MSCI said a shortage of foreign currency
in the country might eventually prompt the country's exclusion
from the emerging market index.
"Today was a psychological rebound," said Mohamed Radwan,
director of international sales at Pharos Securities. "I don't
expect a decent rebound until there is a catalyst."
Radwan said the recent selling spree on worries over mass
protests planned for President Mohamed Morsi's anniversary on
June 30, marking his one-year in office, was exacerbated by
margin calls. Local investors are also selling ahead of the
financial close of the year at the end of the month to close
their books.
Cairo's benchmark rose 1.2 percent, making its
second gain in last nine sessions. Foreigners were net buyers,
according to bourse data.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index gained 0.2percent to 2,400 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index ended flat 3,661 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 9,480 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 4,652 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 7,931 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 0.9 percent to 6,558 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index retreated 0.4 percent to 1,199 points.
