By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, June 19
DUBAI, June 19 Dubai's Arabtec jumped
to a near four-month high on Wednesday as recent contract wins
boosted sentiment ahead of the builder's earnings, while Gulf
Arab markets were mixed in muted trade.
Shares in Arabtec jumped 5.1 percent to their highest close
since Feb. 28. The builder has secured a flurry of contracts
under its new management, led by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar
Investments.
The latest is worth 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion) to
build a mixed-use development project by Abu Dhabi's Aldar
Properties in Kazakhstan.
"Arabtec's legacy business is doing quite well and the
backlog has doubled in the last year and a half," said Loic
Pelichet, assistant vice-president for research at NBK Capital.
"On standalone basis, it just about justifies the current share
price."
The new awards, along with better sentiment for the UAE's
property sector are adding to upbeat sentiment on Arabtec, he
added.
The stock is recovering from sharp declines in late February
after the company announced massive capital raising plans that
could be dilutive to shareholders.
Dubai's measure rose 0.6 percent, extending 2013
gains to 47.5 percent.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark gained 0.2 percent to its
highest close since October 2008.
Elsewhere, Cairo's main benchmark slipped 0.5
percent, its second decline in five sessions days since June
12's one-year low.
Local investors have sold shares ahead of the first
anniversary of President Mohamed Mursi taking office on June 30,
which his opponents plan to mark by demonstrations.
Most stocks retreated - Commercial International Bank
and Orascom Telecom dipped 1.1 and 1.5
percent respectively.
"There is a lack of appetite - buyers are waiting for a
trigger to enter the market," said Mohamed Radwan, director of
international sales at Pharos Securities.
Foreign investors were net buyers, which sometimes happens
when political tensions rise in Egypt. Foreigners prioritise
long-term equity valuations over day-to-day political concerns,
Radwan said.
Shares in heavyweight Orascom Construction Industries
bucked the downbeat trend, rising 1.7 percent after an
extraordinary meeting of shareholders.
The company said it would discuss a takeover offer by
Dutch-listed subsidiary OCI NV and a tax settlement
with the government.
In Qatar, the index declined 0.2 percent, its fourth
decline in five sessions since last-week's 57-month high.
Gulf International Services faced the brunt of
profit-taking, falling 3.7 percent to trim 2013 gains to 44.5
percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 2,393 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 3,665 points.
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 4,684 points.
KUWAIT
* The index eased 0.01 percent to 8,075 points.
QATAR
* The index declined 0.2 percent to 9,340 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index ended flat at 7,526 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 0.4 percent to 6,469 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index retreated 0.2 percent to 1,202 points.
(Editing by Matt Smith)