DUBAI, June 26 Qatar's benchmark rose on Wednesday as trading resumed after a one-day holiday during which the emir handed over power to his son in a smooth transition, calming investor nerves.

Doha's index climbed 0.9 percent; its biggest one-day gain in two weeks that extended 2013 gains to 10.8 percent.

Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani said on Tuesday he was abdicating in favour of his son, Crown Prince Sheikh Tamim.

"I am confident that Tamim will put the interest of the nation and its people as his priority and that the happiness of the Qatari people will be his main goal at all times," he said in a speech on Tuesday.

"The message from the outgoing emir gave confidence and sent the right political and economic signals," said Yassir Mckee, wealth manager at Al Rayan Financial Brokerage in Doha. "Investors were a bit concerned about the transition."

No dramatic change is expected to economic and foreign policies, according to analysts, but Mckee said new cabinet members will give indications of how the country will move ahead with mega-projects in preparation for the 2022 soccer World Cup.

The new leader, Sheikh Tamim, is expected to address the nation at 1500 GMT on Wednesday; there is some speculation that he could announce positive economic news, such as additional benefits for local citizens.

Banks led gainers; Qatar National Bank (QNB) rose 3 percent to a record closing high.

In Egypt, shares in Orascom Construction Industries surged 10 percent after Dutch-listed OCI NV received Egyptian regulatory approval to buy out shareholders.

The tender offers OCI NV shares or 255 Egyptian pounds in cash for each ordinary Egyptian share in the construction and fertilisers company; it will end on July 28.

OCI shares closed at 238.1 pounds. The 10 percent move is the market's one-day upward limit for shares.

"Given that this price still offers an upside of 7.1 percent over a one-month horizon versus around 1 percent offered by one-year treasury bills and roughly 0.5 percent on savings accounts, we recommended investors to buy at today's limit up, if there are sellers," Mona El Shazly of Pharos Holding said in a note.

Cairo's index climbed 2.4 percent, its second straight gain since it slumped to a one-year low because of uncertainty over the political situation.

The overall outlook for Egypt remains shaky, ahead of mass protests against President Mohamed Mursi expected on June 30.

Foreigners were net sellers, extending their recent change in stance on Egypt equities as tensions in the country worsen.

Most other regional bourses declined; Saudi Arabia's measure slipped 0.2 percent, heading into a sideways trend on a lack of catalysts.

Dubai's bourse slumped 2.3 percent to a six-week low as investors opted to book gains from an early-year surge. The index is down 7.5 percent in the last five sessions, although it has still gained 36.5 percent year-to-date.

"We're probably not going to hit a new high before the end of the summer at least," said Bruce Powers, a technical analyst and corporate advisor at Orpheus Capital. "This is good because we want some profit-taking before the energy can build up again for gains." The market hit a 54-month high on June 2.

Investors tend to sell ahead of the slow summer months, when many participants go on holiday to escape the scorching desert heat. There is also a lack of market-moving news to keep investors interested.

Abu Dhabi's measure slipped 0.9 percent but has still risen 33.3 percent in 2013.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

QATAR

* The index rose 0.9 percent to 9,265 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 2.4 percent to 4,641 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,504 points.

DUBAI

* The index fell 2.3 percent to 2,214 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index dropped 0.9 percent to 3,507 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 7,900 points.

OMAN

* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 6,322 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index declined 0.5 percent to 1,188 points.