DUBAI, June 26 Qatar's benchmark rose on
Wednesday as trading resumed after a one-day holiday during
which the emir handed over power to his son in a smooth
transition, calming investor nerves.
Doha's index climbed 0.9 percent; its biggest one-day
gain in two weeks that extended 2013 gains to 10.8 percent.
Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani said on Tuesday he
was abdicating in favour of his son, Crown Prince Sheikh Tamim.
"I am confident that Tamim will put the interest of the
nation and its people as his priority and that the happiness of
the Qatari people will be his main goal at all times," he said
in a speech on Tuesday.
"The message from the outgoing emir gave confidence and sent
the right political and economic signals," said Yassir Mckee,
wealth manager at Al Rayan Financial Brokerage in Doha.
"Investors were a bit concerned about the transition."
No dramatic change is expected to economic and foreign
policies, according to analysts, but Mckee said new cabinet
members will give indications of how the country will move ahead
with mega-projects in preparation for the 2022 soccer World Cup.
The new leader, Sheikh Tamim, is expected to address the
nation at 1500 GMT on Wednesday; there is some speculation that
he could announce positive economic news, such as additional
benefits for local citizens.
Banks led gainers; Qatar National Bank (QNB) rose
3 percent to a record closing high.
In Egypt, shares in Orascom Construction Industries
surged 10 percent after Dutch-listed OCI NV
received Egyptian regulatory approval to buy out shareholders.
The tender offers OCI NV shares or 255 Egyptian pounds in
cash for each ordinary Egyptian share in the construction and
fertilisers company; it will end on July 28.
OCI shares closed at 238.1 pounds. The 10 percent move is
the market's one-day upward limit for shares.
"Given that this price still offers an upside of 7.1 percent
over a one-month horizon versus around 1 percent offered by
one-year treasury bills and roughly 0.5 percent on savings
accounts, we recommended investors to buy at today's limit up,
if there are sellers," Mona El Shazly of Pharos Holding said in
a note.
Cairo's index climbed 2.4 percent, its second
straight gain since it slumped to a one-year low because of
uncertainty over the political situation.
The overall outlook for Egypt remains shaky, ahead of mass
protests against President Mohamed Mursi expected on June 30.
Foreigners were net sellers, extending their recent change
in stance on Egypt equities as tensions in the country worsen.
Most other regional bourses declined; Saudi Arabia's measure
slipped 0.2 percent, heading into a sideways trend on a
lack of catalysts.
Dubai's bourse slumped 2.3 percent to a six-week
low as investors opted to book gains from an early-year surge.
The index is down 7.5 percent in the last five sessions,
although it has still gained 36.5 percent year-to-date.
"We're probably not going to hit a new high before the end
of the summer at least," said Bruce Powers, a technical analyst
and corporate advisor at Orpheus Capital. "This is good because
we want some profit-taking before the energy can build up again
for gains." The market hit a 54-month high on June 2.
Investors tend to sell ahead of the slow summer months, when
many participants go on holiday to escape the scorching desert
heat. There is also a lack of market-moving news to keep
investors interested.
Abu Dhabi's measure slipped 0.9 percent but has still
risen 33.3 percent in 2013.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
QATAR
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 9,265 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 2.4 percent to 4,641 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,504 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 2.3 percent to 2,214 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.9 percent to 3,507 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 7,900 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 6,322 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index declined 0.5 percent to 1,188 points.