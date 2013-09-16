DUBAI, Sept 16 Gulf bourses were mixed on Monday with investors opting to book gains in United Arab Emirates' markets, while Egypt rose to a four-week high as retail players targeted lagging stocks.

Dubai's measure retreated 0.5 percent, halting a four-session rally. The market made a sharp recovery last week and is less than 100 points away from August's five-year peak.

"The momentum going forward in the UAE will be positive but with limited upside," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi. "The market is very volatile and dominated by retail investors. I think it will be difficult to break the year's highs with current volatility."

Shares in Drake and Scull International bucked the trend and gained 1.7 percent after the firm said its unit won a 1.28 billion dirham ($350 million) construction contract in Algeria.

Abu Dhabi's index eased 0.09 percent, but is up 43.8 percent year-to-date.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding rose 0.8 percent to a two-month high after its owner, billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, made bullish comments about his investment in Twitter Inc in a Reuters interview late on Sunday.

Alwaleed, who invested $300 million in Twitter in 2011, said he would not sell any of his shares in the social media giant when it goes public because of its tremendous potential. While the market expects the company's value once listed to be more than $10 billion, Alwaleed said it could conceivably be more than $15 billion.

Kingdom's shares have risen 14.1 percent in the last six trading days, partly because of news that Twitter is preparing for an initial public offer.

Saudi Arabia's index climbed 0.5 percent, up for six in last seven sessions. The market is at its highest since August 26 and faces resistance at 8,223 points - the peak of August when it a five-year high.

The building and construction sector index was among the biggest gainers, climbing 1.1 percent. The cement sector added 0.5 percent.

Investors are bullish on both sectors, with heavy government infrastructure spending underpinning demand.

In Egypt, the benchmark index climbed 0.5 percent to 5,554 points, its highest level since Aug. 18.

Shares in Egypt Kuwait Holding (EKH) rose 2.6 percent, trimming 2013 losses to 37.5 percent.

It underperforms the wider market, which is up 1.7 percent on the year. El Swedy Electric co advanced 2.6 percent.

"It's a retail market today with a shift in interest towards underdogs," said Mohamed Radwan, director of international sales at Pharos Securities. "EKH has been lagging since it was removed from the MSCI emerging market index. Investors are looking for appealing stocks."

Foreign investor participation is low as they maintain their cautious stance due to political worries and a lack of clarity on future economic outlook.

On Thursday, the government said it will extend for two months a state of emergency across the country.

Elsewhere, Doha's benchmark slipped 0.2 percent, Oman's index declined 0.3 percent, while Kuwait climbed 0.8 percent.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 2,646 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index eased 0.09 percent to 3,784 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index advanced 0.5 percent to 8,071 points.

EGYPT

* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 5,513 points.

QATAR

* The index declined 0.2 percent to 9,763 points.

KUWAIT

* The index rose 0.8 percent to 7,789 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 6,607 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index advanced 0.5 percent to 1,191 points. (Editing by Dinesh Nair)