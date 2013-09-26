* Saudi Telecom ends up 3.3 pct but well off high
* Saudi market back below 8,000 points
* Kuwait falls 1.5 pct but blue chips bought
* Qatar still soft on upcoming IPO
* Egypt rises above August peak
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Sept 26 Saudi Telecom Co (STC)
was the standout in mixed Middle Eastern share markets on
Thursday, as the stock surged to an eight-month high after the
company agreed to sell its Indonesian unit to Malaysia's Axiata
Group.
STC rose as much as 6.2 percent to its highest level since
January, before giving back some of those gains to end up 3.3
percent on the day.
The deal is for an undisclosed amount but Axiata said the
unit, PT Axis Telekom Indonesia, had an enterprise value of $865
million. The deal may also help STC end a tussle with global
banks over a $1.2 billion loan tied to the Indonesian
firm.
"STC has been reevaluating its international footprint for a
while now, and this is a step in the right direction," said a
Dubai-based research analyst.
"However, the majority of foreign exchange risk and
volatility, which often results in currency losses, is generated
from their stake in Turk Telekom, and the sale of
Axis won't affect these significantly," he added.
Saudi Arabia's heavyweight petrochemical sector declined,
with its index losing 0.4 percent, and the banking
sector retreated 0.5 percent.
The Saudi market's overall index slipped 0.3
percent, trimming its 2013 gains to 17.3 percent and leaving the
market below the psychologically important level of 8,000
points.
However, "the current narrow range after the last rise is a
bullish signal - I'm expecting another rally towards 8,200
points next week," said Mohabeldeen Agena, head of technical
analysis at Cairo's Beltone Financial.
The Saudi market has eased off after a strong surge in
mid-September as investors wait for fresh catalysts that may
come in the form of third-quarter earnings announcements, set to
begin in early October.
KUWAIT
In Kuwait, the benchmark dropped 1.5 percent from
Wednesday's four-week high but the Kuwait 15 sub-index,
comprised mainly of blue chips, gained 0.9 percent. Retail
investors sold small-caps but blue chips were bought by
institutions adjusting positions before the quarter's end.
"There's more impetus for institutional investors to buy
blue chips - it's a good time to show end-of-quarter performance
on the books," said Fouad Darwish, senior vice president of
brokerage services at Global Investment House. "Even retail
investors are jumping on the blue-chip bandwagon."
Gulf Finance House, a regular retail investor
favourite in Kuwait, tumbled 6.5 percent and was the most active
stock on the bourse.
National Bank of Kuwait, the country's largest
listed company by market value, climbed 1.1 percent to 0.92
dinars. HSBC raised its price target for the stock to 1.15
dinars with an 'overweight' rating on Wednesday.
In Qatar, the index slipped 0.2 percent, extending
the week's losses to 2.6 percent. Investors continued to cut
positions on news that state-run energy firm Qatar Petroleum
would launch an initial public offer of shares for a unit.
QP has picked two banks to help arrange the IPO, an issue
which could be worth around 3.2 billion riyals ($880 million),
banking sources told Reuters. The IPO may launch by the end of
this year.
Elsewhere, Dubai's bourse climbed 0.5 percent to
2,737 points, taking the week's gains to 2.6 percent. The market
is now very close to this year's peak of 2,762 points, hit on
Aug. 26.
Overall market volatility has lessened in recent sessions as
most investors await third-quarter earnings; small-caps have
dominated trading. Gulf Navigation surged 13 percent
on Thursday, leaving it up 58.5 percent since Monday on the
firm's announcement it plans to sell some ships and might get a
cash injection from major shareholders, which it did not name.
In Egypt, Cairo's benchmark index rose 0.7 percent
to 5,704 points, its highest level since Feb. 14. It has been
testing major chart resistance at 5,682 points, the August peak;
a rise early next week would confirm the break, pointing up to
this year's high of 5,884.
"The rise above the resistance is a sign that reflects the
bulls' power during the last upward movement - we are expecting
the current move to continue towards 5,850 points," Beltone's
Agena said.
Oman's market gained 0.7 percent as Sembcorp Salalah
Power and Water Co, in which a unit of Singapore's Sembcorp
Industries has a 60 percent stake, said its 53 million
rial ($138 million) IPO had been completed and was "comfortably
oversubscribed" by retail and institutional investors from Oman,
Gulf countries and Europe.
Minister for Financial Affairs Darwish al-Balushi said Oman
plans to release in January a list of state companies which it
aims to privatise; he did not give any details.
