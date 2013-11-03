DUBAI Nov 3 Egypt's benchmark rose
slightly in thin trade on Sunday, a day before the trial of
deposed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi begins, while other
Middle East markets were also lacklustre.
Egypt's index edged up 0.1 percent, taking its gains since
the army ousted Mursi from power on July 3 to 24.5 percent.
Amer Group was the most active stock with 9.7
million shares changing hands as it fell 3.5 percent. Four other
index stocks traded more than 2 million shares.
"The market is pretty flat - everybody is waiting for
Mursi's trial tomorrow," said Mohamed Radwan, director of
international sales at Pharos Securities in Cairo.
"Overall, the mood is very cautious - we don't see any
institutions trading, it's retail investors dominating."
Several hundred Islamists protested in some cities on
Friday, responding to a call from a pro-Mursi alliance for daily
protests ahead of the ousted president trial. He and 14 other
senior Muslim Brotherhood figures are being tried on charges of
inciting violence and could face a life sentence or the death
penalty if found guilty.
However, aid from Gulf countries - Saudi Arabia, the United
Arab Emirates and Kuwait have pledged more than $12 billion to
Egypt - has boosted market sentiment since Mursi's fall, Radwan
said, while what he described as a "stabilising security
situation" was also positive for investors.
Saudi Arabian blue chips lifted the kingdom's index,
which rose 0.2 percent to be within 2 percent of Aug. 21's
five-year peak as investors slowly shrugged off broadly
disappointing third-quarter earnings to focus on dividends.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) rose 1
percent, up for a second session in three since Tuesday's
three-week low. Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Telecom Co
(STC) added 0.3 and 1.8 percent respectively.
"It's all about Q3 results - most were below consensus and
that has caused some market volatility," said Hesham Tuffaha, a
Riyadh-based portfolio manager. This volatility will remain for
a few weeks, he said, as dividend expectations shape trade.
"For most bank and petrochemical blue chips, we didn't see
any solid growth in earnings, but if decent dividends are
announced these should be enough to boost the market."
Lacklustre results have stretched many blue chips'
valuations, Tuffaha said, mentioning a tepid performance by Al
Rajhi Bank, Saudi's largest listed lender. Rajhi's shares are up
12.7 percent in 2013, yet its nine-month profit fell 1.4 percent
year-on-year as operating expenses increased.
SABIC is a similar story - its shares have gained 12.3
percent this year versus a 1 percent nine-month profit rise.
Saudi's retail sector could correct. The sector's index
is up 50 percent in 2013, driven "by expectations that
large local consumption will boost companies' profits, but the
results haven't justified this optimism," Tuffaha said.
Jarir Marketing Co rose 1.4 percent after the
kingdom's largest listed retailer said it would hold a
shareholder meeting on Nov. 27 to approve increasing its share
capital by 50 percent through a bonus issue.
Tuffaha predicted some petrochemical companies and STC could
lead gains in the short- and medium terms in a catch-up rally.
STC's shares have gained 14.7 percent this year, trailing the
main benchmark's 18.5 percent rise, but the company comfortably
beat estimates with a 73 percent increase in third-quarter
profit as it cut costs.
United Arab Emirates' markets were closed for a holiday.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 8,060 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 0.08 percent to 6,187 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 9,797 points.
KUWAIT
* The index dropped 0.9 percent to 7,875 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 6,692 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.01 percent to 1,202 points.