* Saudi cement makers rise sharply
* Qatar rally continues after technical breakout
* Q3 earnings reports drag down Bahrain
* Oman's Galfar down after corruption trial starts
* Egypt up after S&P upgrade, talk of more Saudi aid
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Nov 17 Stocks in Saudi Arabia and Qatar
continued to benefit on Sunday from year-end dividend-hunting
while Bahrain slipped after some companies posted third-quarter
losses. Markets in the United Arab Emirates remained volatile.
The top performer in Saudi Arabia was Southern Province
Cement, which is expected to deliver a 5.9 percent
dividend yield this year compared with the index average of 3.9
percent, according to consensus analyst estimates from Thomson
Reuters. The stock jumped 9.2 percent.
Other cement producers such as Qassim Cement and
Yamamah Cement were also among Sunday's top performers
with expected dividend yields well above the average. The Saudi
market climbed 0.8 percent to a fresh five-year high.
Qatari companies are also known for paying relatively high
dividends. The Qatari index rose 0.7 percent to a
five-year high of 10,285 points; after it confirmed a break last
week above August's peak of 10,110 points, technical analysis
suggests it is pointed up to the June 2008 peak of 12,637 in the
long term.
Bahrain's index fell 0.5 percent after two listed
companies, Ithmaar Bank and Gulf Finance House
, reported third-quarter losses.
Although Ithmaar's loss of 1.7 million dinars ($4.5 million)
was 74 percent smaller than a year ago, its shares fell 2.2
percent. Gulf Finance House dropped 6.5 percent after reporting
a loss of $3.2 million, which compares with a profit of $1.8
million in the third quarter of 2012.
DUBAI
In Dubai, the main index weakened 0.4 percent as
some retail investors appeared to be selling small-cap stocks.
Gulf Navigation, the most active stock, tumbled as
much as 10 percent at one stage but ended only 0.5 percent
lower. It reported an operating loss of $3.55 million for the
third quarter against a year-earlier loss of $4.46 million. In
addition it announced a non-recurring loss of $84.30 million as
it reduced goodwill because of the proposed sale of its very
large crude carriers, part of its exit from the crude oil
transport sector.
"Such aggressive selling on retail stocks is usually
combined with margin calls on investors," said Marwan Shurrab,
fund manager and head of trading at Vision Investments.
Healthy trading volumes, however, showed that other players
in the market were willing to buy.
"The good news is we are not losing appetite," said Shurrab.
"The investor base is still there."
Dubai's index is up 74 percent year-to-date and analysts
expect it to remain volatile until Nov. 27, when a decision is
due on the emirate's bid to host the Expo 2020 world fair.
In Oman, Galfar Engineering and Contracting sank
3.2 percent after a senior official at state-run Petroleum
Development Oman went on trial on Thursday on charges of taking
a bribe from two executives of the company. The two Galfar
executives have denied the accusation.
Egypt, which had been declining for most of the
last week, rose 0.8 percent on Sunday.
Standard & Poor's Ratings on Friday raised the country's
long and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit
ratings to B-/B from CCC+/C, citing the billions of dollars in
aid to Cairo from Gulf countries.
On Sunday, the Egypt Independent newspaper quoted a
government source as saying Cairo hoped to secure an additional
$4 billion financing package from Saudi Arabia when Prime
Minister Hazem al-Beblawy visits the kingdom later this month.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)