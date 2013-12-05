DUBAI Dec 5 Dubai's bourse closed above 3,000
points for the first time in five years on Thursday as investors
repositioned into stocks ahead of earnings and dividend season,
while Egypt's bourse rallied on prospects of fresh investment
inflows.
Dubai index climbed 0.9 percent to 3,013 points,
its highest close since October 2008.
"The positive moves come after a couple days of
consolidation, which created opportunities for people to
position into select stocks going into year-end," said Marwan
Shurrab, fund manager and head of trading at Vision Investments.
Shares in Union Properties rose 1.9 percent,
extending year-to-date gains to 165.8 percent. Emaar Properties
climbed 1.6 percent and contractor Arabtec
added 1.2 percent.
"People are now playing on strong fourth-quarter earnings
and dividends. Turnover should go above 1 billion dirhams
($272.26 million) to make investors more comfortable with the
uptrend," Shurrab added.
Market turnover was 672 million dirhams for the session.
Neighbouring Abu Dhabi's measure climbed 0.2 percent
to its highest close since the Aug.25 five-year peak.
Dana Gas was one of the biggest index movers,
rising 3.2 percent, after Egypt promised to pay $1.5 billion of
the $6 billion it says it owes foreign oil companies including
the Sharjah firm.
Some investors also think the firm may start importing
natural gas from Iran after a contract delay of over 10 years.
Iran's foreign minister visited UAE on Wednesday, hoping to
improve trade ties after Tehran's deal with world powers that
may see sanctions relief if it cuts back on its nuclear
development activities.
In Egypt, Cairo's benchmark index climbed 0.8
percent in its third straight gain.
Tycoon Naguib Sawiris on Wednesday pledged to spend $1
billion in Egypt during the first quarter of 2014.
Sawiris, whose family controls the Orascom
corporate empire, was speaking at an investment conference
pitched at Gulf Arab states and businessmen, where Egypt
officials sought to allay concerns ranging from legal
uncertainty to the foreign currency black market.
"We've had some positive statements coming from officials,
which provide the necessary environment to attract investment on
a private level," said Mohamed Radwan, director of international
sales at Pharos Securities.
Heavyweight Commercial International Bank climbed
2.2 percent after a downward price adjustment from a bonus share
issue attracted retail investors.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's benchmark climbed 0.2
percent, Qatar's index rose 0.5 percent and Kuwait's
measure added 0.4 percent.
