DUBAI Jan 21 Saudi Arabia's telecom sector
helped lift the bourse on Tuesday after Saudi Telecom Co
(STC), its second biggest firm by market value, posted
an earnings surge. Most other regional markets also gained.
STC beat analysts' estimates as it made a net profit of 3.62
billion riyals ($965 million), up from 393 million riyals in the
prior-year period. Analysts on average forecast STC's profit
would be 2.51 billion riyals.
Although the profit jump was mainly due a change in STC's
method of accounting for an Indian unit, Saudi retail investors
tend to look at headline numbers.
"The main reasons for the strong reported net income are the
increased cost efficiencies, which commenced in third quarter
2013," Abdulelah Babgi, an analyst at NCB Capital in Riyadh,
said in a note. "This is coupled with an improvement in income
from associates."
The company also proposed a fourth-quarter dividend of 0.75
riyals per share, up from 0.5 riyals in the previous quarter,
which helped boost the stock.
Shares in STC jumped 5.5 percent to their highest since
October 2008. Kuwait-based NBK Capital, however, cut the stock
to sell from hold on Tuesday.
Petrochemical shares limited gains on the Saudi bourse as
firms continued to post weaker-than-expected earnings.
National Industrialization (Tasnee) fell 2.2
percent after the firm reported a 24 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit which stood at 300 million riyals.
It missed the NCBC estimate of 448 million riyals and the
market consensus of 413 million riyals.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) slipped 2.2
percent to its lowest in January and extended declines since
posting earnings that missed analysts' forecast.
The wider index ticked up 0.08 percent, its first
gain this week. The index had been retreating after hitting a
five-year high last Thursday.
In Dubai, the bourse ended an eight-session winning
streak in a bout of profit-taking as investors await
fourth-quarter earnings.
It slipped 0.1 percent to 3,665 points, coming off a
five-year high. It is testing technical resistance at 3,625
points, the low of April 2007; a weekly close above that level
would confirm a break.
"The Dubai market in now in a resistance zone where there is
a good chance selling pressure will increase," said Bruce
Powers, technical analyst and president at WideVision. "A drop
below today's low at 3,658.48 is the next sign of weakness that
could lead to further selling. Given today's weak behavior, a
break above today's high this week will be suspect whether the
market can keep going."
Abu Dhabi's measure climbed 0.2 percent.
In Qatar, Barwa Real Estate jumped 3.3 percent
after the firm said it would sell its 37.34 percent stake in
unlisted Barwa Bank for 2.39 billion riyals ($656 million).
The sale is part of a wider deal to help the property
developer cope with its debt burden, but still requires
government approval.
The move will reflect positively on BRE's fourth-quarter
results for 2013, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Large-caps rose in late trade, helping lift Doha's index
by 0.7 percent to its highest since August 2008.
Elsewhere, Kuwait's bourse gained 0.2 percent, up
2.7 percent in January but underperforming most of its Gulf
peers.
Retail investor confidence remains weak after government
action in 2013 on a massive development plan did not meet
expectation.
"We expected the market sentiment to change in light of
expectations of better earnings for the financial sector, which
is the biggest sector, but investors are still not confident,"
said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage at Global Investment
House.
"Day traders are not helping by causing swings in smaller
stocks, while large-caps take a back seat."
The Kuwait 15 index, which represents the major
stocks, is up 0.6 percent in January, significantly
underperforming the wider market.
Darwish said that with fourth-quarter earnings reports due
in the coming weeks, investors could start shifting towards blue
chips.
Shares in National Bank of Kuwait rose 2.3 percent
to a two-month high and and were up for a second session since
Reuters reported veteran banker Isam al-Sager was the most
likely candidate to become the new group chief executive.
He would succeed Ibrahim Dabdoub who is retiring from the
post after three decades, sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
In Egypt, the benchmark index rose 0.7 percent,
while Oman's measure added 0.2 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.08 percent to 8,734 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 11,147 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 7,756 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 3,665 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 4,581 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 7,087 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 7,176 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,277 points.
(Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)