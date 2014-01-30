* Saudi banking index up 2.6 pct
* Abu Dhabi lender FGB climbed 3.1 pct, lifting bourse
* Global cues weigh on other Gulf mkts
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Jan 30 Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi bourses
bucked a downbeat Gulf trend as earnings and dividend
disclosures lured buyers, while other markets tracked a sell-off
across global equities.
Saudi banking shares rallied, moving the sector's index
up 2.6 percent - its biggest one-day gain in more than
four months - after Riyad Bank proposed to double its
capital to 30 billion riyals ($8 billion) through bonus shares
issued.
Shares in Riyad Bank surged 9.2 percent to their highest
since June 2008.
"Overall you have certain good stories in the banking sector
but if there's a move in U.S. markets beyond the expected
tapering story - you'll see a reflection of the same happening
in Saudi Arabia," said John Sfakianakis, chief investment
strategist at Saudi investment firm MASIC.
Global equities hit 2-1/2 month lows on Thursday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve cut another $10 billion off its monthly
bond buying programme, raising concern about more emerging
markets weakness.
Sfakianakis said that although the market is starting to get
pricey, fresh buying that comes in on market dips should help
maintain its resilience.
Saudi Arabia's index climbed 0.7 percent, recovering
almost all of the week's losses; just short of last week's
five-year high.
Abu Dhabi's heavyweight First Gulf Bank jumped 3.1
percent to 20 dirhams per share after the lender increased its
2013 dividend payout by 20 percent and posted record quarterly
results that beat estimates. The bank also recommended to the
board a 30 percent bonus share payout for 2013.
FGB closed below the all-time intraday high of 20.55
dirhams. It was the main support on the emirate's index,
which climbed 0.3 percent to a new five-year high.
A negative global backdrop triggered profit-taking on
Dubai's benchmark, which shed 0.6 percent but rose 11.9
percent in January.
"Things were bad before and now they're worse - with the
global environment seeming shaky, local investors are wary of
putting more money in markets that have had among the best
worldwide performance year-to-date," said Sebastien Henin,
portfolio manager at The National Investor.
Selling is mostly driven by retail investors, despite there
being little local vulnerability to emerging market jitters
since Gulf fiscal surpluses are independently strong.
"So far, the market has been resilient but if there is more
selling on emerging markets, we could see more profit-taking,"
Henin said. "A lot of hot money is still in the market and it's
quick to go."
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.7 percent to 8,761 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 4,673 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 3,770 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 11,156 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 7,087 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 7,405 points.
KUWAIT
* The index declined 0.2 percent to 7,756 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 1,294 points.