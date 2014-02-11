* Dubai rebounds from intra-day loss
* Gulf's dollar pegs lure money from weak emerging markets
* Kuwait firm after oil refinery bids approved
* Labour crackdown continues to dampen Saudi Arabia
* Real estate-related shares strong in Egypt
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Feb 11 Dubai's bourse rose further on
Tuesday after a choppy session as it tried to break free of the
4,000-point psychological resistance level, while other regional
markets were narrowly mixed because of a lack of fresh
catalysts.
The Dubai index climbed 1.0 percent to a fresh
five-year closing high of 4,065 points after rebounding from an
intra-day loss of roughly 1 percent - a sign that buyers remain
ready to step in on any weakness in the market.
"Expectations for the earnings we haven't seen yet are high
and given the state of emerging markets, there is some interest
in dollar-pegged markets like the UAE (United Arab Emirates)
from countries where currencies are under pressure," said Amer
Khan, head of asset management at Shuaa Asset Management.
Mid-cap shares led gains with Dubai-based contractor Drake
and Scull rising 3.5 percent after the company said a
unit won a 375 million dirham ($102 million) contract from local
developer Nakheel. This followed a string of recent
contract wins.
Abu Dhabi's measure slipped 0.5 percent, however,
easing off a 66-month high.
In Kuwait, the measure advanced 0.2 percent to
extend its 2014 gains to 4.1 percent. Sentiment was moderately
positive after the government approved $12 billion worth of bids
for major upgrades at two oil refineries as part of the
country's delayed mega-development plan.
Last year the market was dampened by renewed disappointment
at the pace of projects and investments; many delays were due to
political tensions between the cabinet and parliament, and to
bureaucratic inertia. So any progress in big infrastructure
projects is seen as encouraging.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark slipped 0.2 percent, easing
off Monday's five-year high. The market is up 3.8 percent
year-to-date, underperforming Gulf peers as investors find fewer
attractive buying opportunities and many wait for clarity on the
extend of damage to companies from tight labour supplies due to
a crackdown on illegal foreign workers.
Banking shares weighed with Al Rajhi down 1.4
percent and the sector index retreating 0.8 percent.
"There is uncertainty on the impact from the labour shortage
- we would like to see things bottom out from an earnings
perspective," said Shuaa's Khan.
Egypt's benchmark index ticked up 0.1 percent as
real estate-related shares rose. Most of the market's recent
gains have been due to anticipation of progress towards a
democratically elected government with presidential and
parliamentary elections due.
"All good news is priced in - now investors will wait to see
more positive news coming from the political arena plus the
implementation of the new economic policy, and if companies are
able to benefit from that," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset
management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
Egypt's interim government unveiled on Monday its second
stimulus package, which will inject 33.9 billion Egyptian pounds
($4.87 billion) into the economy.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 4,065 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 4,872 points.
EGYPT
* The index ticked up 0.1 percent to 7,499 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,143 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 8,859 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 7,857 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index eased 0.1 percent to 1,313 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)