By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Feb 13 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates recovered from a brief bout of profit-taking on
Thursday, while Qatar hit a five-and-a-half year high.
Dubai's bourse rose 1.3 percent after dipping into
negative territory in early trade as investors took profits in
contractor Drake and Scull and other stocks.
Drake and Scull reported a 61 percent jump in 2013 net
profit on Thursday after a strong year in the emirate's property
and construction sectors.
"They did better than in 2012 but that was expected," said
Sanyalak Manibhandu, a senior analyst at NBAD Securities. "When
you come out with profit that is only in line with estimates,
this might bring out profit-takers."
Drake and Scull did not announce a dividend. This was also
anticipated but a surprise payout could have offset selling
pressure on the stock, Manibhandu said.
Conglomerate Dubai Investments and lender Emirates
NBD turned the market trend around to lift Dubai's
index to a fresh multi-year high, just a point below the
psychologically important 4,100 mark.
Dubai Investments Park, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments,
launched a $300 million five-year sukuk on Thursday, which could
help it cut financing costs, although that hardly warranted a
7.1 percent share price jump, said Ali Adou, portfolio manager
at The National Investor.
"The market has been driven by retail investors," he said.
Emirates NBD, which rose 3.2 percent, has lagged other Dubai
banks, Adou said.
Abu Dhabi's bourse also recovered from an early dip
to end 0.5 percent higher as banks rallied, although developer
Aldar shed another 1.5 percent after disappointing
investors with its proposed dividend on Wednesday.
Rallies on other regional markets slowed, with Qatar posting
the biggest gain of 0.6 percent to reach its highest close since
mid-2008.
Index compiler MSCI upgraded both the UAE and Qatar to
emerging-market status last year. The move, when it takes effect
in May, is likely to bring in more foreign investors.
Dubai's index gained 108 percent last year and 20 percent so
far this year and Abu Dhabi added 63 and 14 percent respectively
over the same period. Less volatile Qatar grew by 24 percent
last year and 10 percent so far this year.
"I am expecting the UAE to have some correction in the short
term and Qatar will be a beneficiary of that," Adou said.
Bahrain's bourse rose 0.2 percent, largely on the
back of heavyweight Aluminium Bahrain which proposed
increasing its total dividend payout for 2013 by 28 percent on
Wednesday,
The firm's fourth-quarter profit fell 74 percent, although
this was largely due to a one-off gain in the year-earlier
period. Its stock rose 2.5 percent.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.3 percent to 4,099 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 4,892 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 11,516 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 7,591 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 7,173 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 8,930 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,843 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 1,318 points.
(Editing by Matt Smith)