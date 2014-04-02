* Property stocks and banks lift Dubai
* Mobile operator du rises before going ex-dividend
* Abu Dhabi flat, dragged down by RAKBANK
* But Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics up after Reuters interview
* Telecom Egypt rises on mobile licence offer
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 2 Dubai's bourse rose to a new
multi-year high on Wednesday on the back of banking and property
stocks, while markets in Abu Dhabi and Qatar slowed their
advance as they neared February peaks.
Dubai's benchmark added 1.2 percent on increasing
turnover, reaching its highest level since September 2008. Union
Properties rose 5.7 percent and another property
developer, Deyaar, surged 8.3 percent.
The emirate's property prices rose about 20 percent last
year and continue to grow, boosting the profits of developers
and construction firms.
"A lot of investors want to invest in speculative names, the
companies that were badly hit in the previous crisis" which
offer the biggest upside potential, said Sebastien Henin, head
of asset management at The National Investor.
At 2.60 dirhams, Union Properties is still far below its
2008 peak of 5.20 dirhams.
The pick-up in the property sector and improving confidence
in the state of Dubai's finances are also helping local banks
that have large exposure to real estate and government-related
companies.
Lender Emirates NBD added 5.0 percent on Wednesday
and Dubai Islamic Bank rose 1.0 percent. An annual
meeting between conglomerate Dubai World and its creditors was
held on Wednesday; if its debt restructuring plan proceeds
smoothly, that will benefit ENBD, a big lender to Dubai World.
"These names are benefiting from the reassessment of their
loan book risk profiles," Henin said.
Mobile phone operator du gained 2.0 percent on the
final day its shares entitled holders to receive its 2013
dividend payout.
Meanwhile, the market in neighbouring Abu Dhabi
closed almost flat at 4,955 points as it approached February's
multi-year peak of 5,005 points. National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah
dropped 6.1 percent after going ex-dividend.
Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics added 1.5 percent and
turnover jumped after the company, in a Reuters interview,
outlined plans to invest $80 million this year on plant
expansions in India and Bangladesh as well as technology
upgrades at other plants.
QATAR, EGYPT
The rally in Qatar, sparked by the adoption of a record $60
billion state budget this week, also slowed in declining
turnover. The index closed up 0.3 percent at 11,940
points, marginally above the February peak of 11,917 points but
not enough to break that resistance decisively.
Egypt's bourse added 0.1 percent after bouncing from
a three-week low on Tuesday.
Shares in Telecom Egypt climbed 1.8 percent after
the country's telecommunications minister Atef Helmy said the
fixed line monopoly would be able to buy a mobile licence for
$360 million.
The bourse suspended trading in Telecom Egypt at mid-session
pending the company's response to its inquiries. Telecom Egypt
then published a statement saying it had not received any
official offers of the licence.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 4,576 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.02 percent to 4,955 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 11,940 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 7,930 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 9,538 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.2 percent to 7,571 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 1,364 points.
