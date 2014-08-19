* Egyptian property firm earnings rise, demographics
positive
* SODIC shares surge 8.7 pct, Talaat Moustafa rises 5.5 pct
* Dubai up as volumes improve, but market still in doldrums
* Saudi ekes out another gain; volatility much reduced
* Newspaper report suggests tight foreign investment
ceilings
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Aug 19 Egyptian property developer SODIC
helped Cairo's bourse rebound on Tuesday as
foreign institutions bought into the country's buoyant real
estate sector.
Gulf markets were also mostly upbeat as buying demand
increased slightly, but trading remained in a summer lull.
SODIC's shares surged 8.7 percent to a six-year peak of
47.30 Egyptian pounds. Last week, the firm - also called Sixth
of October Development and Investment Co - posted a 14 percent
rise in second-quarter profit.
The stock rose above resistance at 45.0-46.8 pounds and does
not face any major hurdles until 63 pounds, according to a note
from Pharos Securities. It peaked in December 2010, shortly
before the revolution that ousted Hosni Mubarak, at 46.80
pounds.
"Egypt's real estate companies have reported good quarterly
numbers, especially in terms of booking new sales and improving
their balance sheets," said Harshjit Oza, a property and banking
analyst at Naeem Brokerage in Cairo.
"This has come from strong off-plan sales and an improvement
in their collection of receivables."
Other property stocks also gained. Talaat Moustafa
, which posted a double-digit increase in half-year
profit last week, rose 5.5 percent, while Palm Hills Development
Co climbed 1.6 percent.
"Foreign flows are returning to real estate stocks, having
been absent since the revolution - foreign institutional buying
was the trigger for today's rally, with local investors then
following suit," said Oza.
Demographic factors such as urbanisation, population growth
and most importantly a trend of families moving to the outskirts
of Cairo, where most new developments are located, are driving
real estate demand and prices, he added.
Property is also seen as a hedge against currency
devaluation and inflation.
Egypt's main index rose 0.9 percent to 9,396 points, clawing
back some of Monday's 1.4 percent decline, which was its largest
drop in eight weeks.
DUBAI GAINS
Dubai's index rose 0.6 percent to a two-week high
and volumes reached a similar milestone, topping 200 million
shares for only the fourth time this month.
Trading was concentrated in a handful of mid-cap stocks that
are usually the prime targets for retail day traders chasing a
quick profit, so Tuesday's gains may not indicate the start of a
sustained rally.
Builder Arabtec and Union Properties
accounted for nearly half of all shares changing hands, rising
0.5 and 1.4 percent respectively.
"Volumes are up slightly today, but i don't see any major
short-term catalysts until the run-up to Q3 results," said Ali
Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
"UAE markets are based on retail traders, who mostly follow
technical analysis so you tend to see activity in stocks based
purely on technical trends."
Abu Dhabi was near-flat, edging up 0.04 percent to be
within a few points of a new 10-week high.
"UAE markets are trading at a premium to other emerging
markets but the country has a low debt-to-GDP ratio, it's a
dollar-pegged (currency) and there's large-scale government
infrastructure spending so I believe that premium is justified,"
said Adou.
Saudi Arabia's index rose 0.1 percent to reach a new
six-and-a-half year peak, though the benchmark is now
essentially moving sideways in much reduced volatility. It
soared 8.5 percent from July 21 to Aug. 10 after plans were
announced to allow direct foreign ownership of Saudi stocks.
Since then it has traded in a 135-point, or 1.3 percent, range.
"Investors got excited about Saudi opening up to foreign
investors and overall this is very positive, but I think the
rally has been overdone - valuations are a bit stretched," said
The National Investor's Adou.
"It will bring more diversity in terms of investors, but the
market is already very liquid."
The regulator is expected to announced draft rules covering
the market opening, which will take place in the first half of
next year, in coming days.
Major Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat, quoting unnamed
sources, reported on Tuesday that foreigners would face
restrictions including a 20 percent ceiling on combined foreign
ownership of any listed stock, and a 10 percent limit on
ownership of the entire market.
If the latter rule is imposed, that could disappoint
investors; foreign ownership of some other major emerging
markets around the world is considerably higher.
A Saudi Capital Market Authority spokesman, contacted by
telephone, said the draft rules were still in the final
consultation stage in the CMA's legal department, and would be
published in a few days for public consultation. He said he
could not comment on the accuracy or otherwise of the Asharq
al-Awsat story.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)