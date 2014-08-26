* Saudi banks catch up with wider market, regional peers
* Petrochemicals shrug off oil price slide
* UAE markets rise but volumes decline
* Profit-taking continues in Egypt
* Kuwait gains after regulatory reshuffle
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Aug 26 Saudi Arabia's bourse, encouraged
by the prospect of opening up to direct foreign investment,
resumed its uptrend on Tuesday on the back of banks and
petrochemicals, while most markets in the region also rose
modestly.
The main Saudi index climbed 0.9 percent to a fresh
six-year closing high of 10,940 points. Alinma Bank
and Samba Financial Group were the main supports,
jumping 4.5 and 3.3 percent respectively.
Saudi banks have been the leaders of a wider upswing
triggered by regulators' announcement on July 22 that the
kingdom will open its stock market to direct foreign investment
in the first half of next year.
"The Saudi banking sector has done very well in the last two
months, but we have to remember that between 2009 and 2011 it
was a huge laggard," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset
management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.
Banks lagged both the wider Saudi market in its recovery
from the 2008-2009 stock price crash, and their regional peers
in metrics such as price to book value, which is often applied
to lenders.
"I think that convergence is happening now," Sarwar said.
According to Thomson Reuters data, Alinma Bank and Samba
Financial Group, whose shares have gained more than 30 percent
each since July 21, trade at 1.8 and 1.4 times book value, based
on estimates for the next 12 months.
In comparison, National Bank of Abu Dhabi trades
at 1.9 book, Qatar National Bank at 2.2 and National
Bank of Kuwait at 1.8.
Saudi petrochemicals were also strong on Tuesday even as the
price of Brent crude oil appeared set for a second straight
monthly decline in August. Shares in Saudi International
Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) rose 6.1 percent and Saudi
Basic Industries added 0.7 percent.
The oil price "is not a major variable right now and that's
why the market is ignoring it," Sarwar said.
UAE, EGYPT
Markets in the United Arab Emirates also edged up, but
trading volumes remained low and declined from the last session.
Dubai added 0.1 percent, largely thanks to developer
Emaar Properties which was up 0.5 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse gained 0.7 percent on the back of
lenders such as National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Islamic
Bank, which added 1.8 and 5.1 percent respectively.
Shares in Islamic insurer National Takaful Co
(Watania) surged 9.3 percent to 1.18 dirhams after the UAE stock
market regulator approved the takeover of Watania by MB UAE
Investments and its affiliate Al Madina Insurance Co.
Al Madina Insurance indicated in a separate statement to
Oman's bourse that it would buy 14.3 million Watania shares for
17.88 million dirhams ($4.87 million), implying it would pay
1.25 dirhams per share. Shares in Al Madina added 2.5 percent
while Oman's index slipped 0.3 percent.
Egypt's main index fell 0.5 percent as investors
continued to sell stocks that had recently posted strong gains,
such as developer Talaat Moustafa, which slid 2.3
percent after rising 26 percent in the last two months.
Kuwait's benchmark added 0.3 percent and closed
above 7,400 points for the first time since May after the
caibinet appointed former finance minister Nayef al-Hajraf as
chairman of the Capital Markets Authority, which regulates the
stock market.
Hajraf replaces Saleh al-Falah, who had held the post since
the CMA began operating in early 2011. KUNA did not specify why
Falah was leaving, beyond saying that his appointment had ended,
but he has drawn criticism from some investors for his efforts
to crack down on illicit speculation and enforce corporate
governance rules.
