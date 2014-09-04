* Telecom Egypt rises on new unified licence
* Developer TMG up after case against firm suspended
* QNB, Industries Qatar lift Doha index
* Dubai, Abu Dhabi pull back after strong week
* Saudi's Advanced Petrochemical up on dividend, new project
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 4 Egypt's bourse hit a fresh
six-year closing high on the back of Telecom Egypt on Thursday,
while Qatar National Bank lifted the Doha bourse to a
new all-time high. Markets in the United Arab Emirates pulled
back.
The Cairo index rose 0.2 percent to 9,650 points as
fixed-line monopoly Telecom Egypt surged 5.8 percent
after the government approved a long-awaited plan to issue a
unified landline and mobile telecommunications licence.
The new licence could allow Telecom Egypt to start
reclaiming its market share, which has been dented by mobile
operators.
Another major support for the benchmark was property
developer Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), which rose 2.7
percent. Egypt's administrative court suspended on Wednesday the
annulment of the allocation of 3 million square metres of land
to TMG's subsidiary in the Red Sea resort of Ain Sokhna,
state-run newspaper Al Ahram reported.
Qatar's index rose 1.1 percent to a new all-time
closing high of 13,986 points. It also reached a new intra-day
peak of 14,039 points, but failed to hold above the
psychologically important 14,000-point level.
Qatar National Bank (QNB) jumped 2.6 percent and was the
main support. QNB and Industries Qatar, which added
1.1 percent, will attract most fresh fund inflows if index
compiler MSCI decides to lift Qatar's weighting in its emerging
market index during a scheduled review in November.
"Much of the fresh money coming into the market is foreign,"
said Akber Khan, director of asset management at Al Rayan
Investment in Doha.
Investors are attracted by Qatar's "extremely high dividend
yield" and the fact its population has been growing rapidly,
which is driving local service-focused companies. "That,
combined with enormous infrastructure spend expected over the
next decade, underpins earnings for a large proportion of listed
companies," Khan said.
UAE, SAUDI
Dubai's bourse fell 1.0 percent after hitting
resistance near its June high of 5,192 points.
Heavyweight developer Emaar Properties slid 1.3
percent. The stock had surged 12.7 percent earlier this week
after the firm said it would float its malls in September, a
move that will reward Emaar shareholders with priority allotment
and a special dividend.
"Spinning off...will most likely raise the value of the
Emaar Malls Group and if it is a success it could be the start
of other Emaar operations also listing separately to maximise
their valuations," Sachin Mohindra, senior vice president and
portfolio manager at Invest AD Asset Management, said in a note.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark slid 0.8 percent as that
emirate's blue-chip banks were mixed. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
rose 2.8 percent, while First Gulf Bank fell
2.4 percent.
Saudi Arabia's main index edged up 0.07 percent.
Advanced Petrochemical Co was the main support,
surging 9.7 percent.
The company on Thursday announced an interim dividend
payment of 1.0 riyal per share for its third quarter and said it
would invest in a project worth around $1 billion to produce
propylene in South Korea.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)