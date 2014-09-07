* Investors sell Dubai stocks one weak ahead of Emaar unit
IPO
* Qatar pulls back from fresh intraday peak
* Egypt's TMG, Ezz Steel rise after favourable court rulings
* Saudi Arabia climbs to six-year closing high
* Saudi insurance stocks continue strong uptrend
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 7 Dubai's bourse underperformed the
region on Sunday as investors started cashing out in order to
take part in the upcoming initial public offering of Emaar
Properties' malls unit, while most other markets edged
up.
Dubai's index slid 1.7 percent as Emaar fell 1.3
percent. The developer on Sunday announced more details of its
malls unit's initial public offer, which Emaar said had a net
asset value of 33.2 billion dirhams ($9 billion). Subscription
will open on September 14.
"I think overall this is due to the preparation for the
Emaar Malls IPO," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The
National Investor in Abu Dhabi. "There's a pressure on the
market to exit (other stocks) and participate in the offer."
The offer would be one of the largest equity sales in the
Middle East since 2008 and Emaar has said it would allocate part
of it towards retail investors who dominate Dubai's stock
market.
Qatar's bourse fell 0.7 percent after touching an
all-time intraday high of 14,053 points and stocks that had led
the uptrend became the main drags. Qatar National Bank
fell 1.8 percent and Industries Qatar slid 2.1
percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse rose 0.4 percent. The main
supports were First Gulf Bank, Etisalat and
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank which climbed 1.9, 0.4 and
1.2 percent respectively.
Shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) fell
2.5 percent. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last
Thursday that the company may sell assets this year and has
picked two international advisers for a possible sale.
EGYPT, SAUDI
Egypt's index rose 0.8 percent to a fresh six-year
closing high of 9,723 points. Ezz Steel and developer
Talaat Moustafa Group were the chief supports, up 4.9
and 1.6 percent respectively.
Egypt's administrative court last week suspended the
annulment of the allocation of 3 million square metres of land
to TMG's subsidiary in the Red Sea resort of Ain Sokhna,
state-run newspaper Al Ahram reported.
According to the same newspaper, another court in Egypt last
Thursday suspended an earlier court verdict levying a 100
million pound ($14 million) fine on Ahmed Ezz, the main
shareholder and former chairman of Ezz Steel who had been
accused of monopolistic practices.
Saudi Arabia's main index edged up 0.6 percent to
11,136 points, also a six-year closing high. Petrochemical giant
Saudi Basic Industries was the main support, adding
1.2 percent.
Insurance companies once again outperformed the market as
Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Co
and Company for Cooperative Insurance surged
9.1 and 7.7 percent respectively and the sector's index
jumped 2.5 percent.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's said in a report last week
it believed the insurance price war in the kingdom appeared to
be over and market tariffs for group medical and motor insurance
have risen by an average of some 20 percent so far in 2014.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index edged up 0.8 percent to 9,723 points.
QATAR
* The index slid 0.7 percent to 13,882 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.7 percent to 5,035 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 5,161 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.6 percent to 11,136 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.3 percent to 7,473 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 7,497 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.03 percent to 1,471 points.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(Editing by Praveen Menon)