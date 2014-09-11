* Dubai rebounds after cash-out frenzy ahead of large IPO
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar rises after reporting hotel revenue
growth
* MSCI index heavyweights lift Qatar
* Saudi Arabia pulls back after strong uptrend
* Profit-taking continues in Egypt
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 11 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates rebounded on Thursday after a pull-back related to the
upcoming initial public offer of Emaar Properties'
malls unit, while bourses in Egypt and Saudi Arabia slid on
profit-taking.
The Dubai index closed 1.0 percent higher after
falling as much as 2.1 percent at one stage. The benchmark
dropped 3.4 percent in the previous session as local retail
investors sold off stocks in order to raise cash for the IPO.
In one of the largest equity sales in the Middle East since
2008, Emaar, Dubai's largest listed developer, plans to float
its unit Emaar Malls Group this month and subscriptions for the
shares will open on Sept. 14.
Emaar, which plans to sell a 15 percent stake in its
subsidiary, has indicated it wants to raise at least 5.3 billion
dirhams ($1.4 billion) from the offer. It has also said it aims
to sell about 30 percent of the offer to retail investors.
"Now I think that selling is probably finished, and hence
the market seems to have rebounded," said Shakeel Sarwar, head
of asset management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in
Bahrain.
Abu Dhabi's bourse, whose investor base overlaps with
that of Dubai, rose 1.3 percent after sliding 1.0 percent in the
previous session. Shares in developer Aldar Properties
rose 2.8 percent after the company said its hotel revenues
climbed 13 percent in the first half of this year thanks to
higher occupancy rates.
QATAR, SAUDI
Qatar's bourse edged up 0.4 percent to an all-time closing
high of 14,089 points on the back of Qatar National Bank
and Industries Qatar, up 1.9 and 1.5 percent
respectively.
The two heavyweights will attract most foreign fund inflows
if index compiler MSCI decides to further increase Qatar's
weighting in its emerging market index during a regular review
in November.
Saudi Arabia's main index edged down 0.6 percent.
The petrochemical sector fell 0.9 percent while banks
slid 0.7 percent.
"Saudi Arabia has performed very well in the last two months
and it was due for some sort of profit-taking," said Sarwar.
Saudi banks have been among the leaders in an uptrend which
started after the kingdom's regulator said in late July that it
would open the market to direct foreign investment in early
2015. The banking sector index had jumped 21 percent, also
boosted by hopes for higher margins thanks to U.S. interest rate
hikes expected next year.
"With the outlook on key earnings drivers remaining broadly
unchanged, we find it difficult to see value at current levels,"
EFG Hermes said of Saudi banks in a report on Wednesday.
The brokerage downgraded Samba Financial Group and
Saudi Hollandi Bank to "neutral" from "buy", and Riyad
Bank to "sell" from "neutral".
Egypt's index also continued to retreat, falling
1.2 percent and erasing gains made earlier this month. With
year-to-date gains of 40 percent, the Cairo bourse is still one
of the best performers in the region, second only to Dubai which
has risen 47 percent.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 4,961 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 1.3 percent to 5,180 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 14,089 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.2 percent to 9,476 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.6 percent to 11,063 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.1 percent to 7,488 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.03 percent to 7,545 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 1,468 points.
