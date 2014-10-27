* Dubai falls but holds above 200-day average
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Oct 27 Most stock markets in the Middle
East fell on Monday after several companies reported poor
third-quarter earnings and European equities edged down along
with oil prices.
The index of top European shares dipped as the Ifo
business climate index slipped to its lowest level in nearly two
years, while Brent crude dropped towards $85 per barrel after
Goldman Sachs slashed its price forecasts, citing abundant
supply and lacklustre demand.
Dubai's bourse, which rose as much as 0.8 percent
early in the session, gave up all its gains when European
markets moved into negative territory. The benchmark fell 1.4
percent to 4,625 points, but remained above the 200-day average
at 4,599 points, an important technical level.
Abu Dhabi was more resilient, adding 0.5 percent
largely on the back of First Gulf Bank (FGB), the
United Arab Emirates' third-largest lender by assets, which
jumped 3.5 percent before a scheduled earnings announcement.
After trading closed, the bank reported a 20 percent
increase in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts'
estimates. FGB made 1.43 billion dirhams ($388 million) in the
quarter, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a profit
of 1.35 billion dirhams.
Qatar's benchmark edged down 0.4 percent. Shares in
property firm United Development Co were the main drag
as they tumbled 7.0 percent after the company's third-quarter
profit dropped by two-thirds to 60.2 million riyals.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Saudi Arabia's main index fell 1.2 percent as most
sectors were in the red. Shares in Saudi Electricity Co
fell 1.4 percent after the company posted a 6.5
percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The Gulf's largest utility firm made 2.67 billion riyals
($712 million) during the three months to Sept. 30, while HSBC
had forecast SEC would earn 3.11 billion riyals.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)
fell 1.3 percent, having slid 0.6 percent in the
previous session after posting a 4.5 percent decrease in
third-quarter profit and missing analysts' estimates.
Egypt's bourse fell 1.4 percent in a broad
sell-off. In addition to a negative global environment, local
investors' mood was dampened by attacks on security personnel in
the Sinai Peninsula last Friday, which killed 33 people and were
one of the worst episodes of anti-state violence since Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi was overthrown last year.
The violence prompted Egypt to declare a three-month state
of emergency in parts of North Sinai. On Monday, Cairo expanded
the jurisdiction of military courts.
"Definitely, the terrorist incident and the aftermath are
impacting people psychologically," said Osama Mourad, chief
executive of Arab Finance Brokerage in Cairo.
"The market is looking for a direction and in the absence of
information we'll be moving horizontally with a slight
negativity."
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.4 percent to 4,625 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.5 percent to 4,894 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slid 1.2 percent to 10,194 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 13,486 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.4 percent to 8,649 points.
KUWAIT
* The index pulled back 0.9 percent to 7,317 points.
OMAN
* The index added 0.2 percent to 7,021 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 1,439 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)