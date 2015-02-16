* Saudi Arabia declines as dividends disappoint
* Dubai, Egypt drop ahead of Orascom dual listing
* UAE banks fall after S&P forecasts slower profit growth
* Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries tumbles as profit slumps
* Omantel rises after maintaining dividends despite Q4
profit drop
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Feb 16 Dubai and Egypt fell on Monday
ahead of a new dual listing on both markets by Orascom
Construction and other Gulf stock exchanges were also weak after
an oil rally stuttered.
Brent crude, which surged at the end of last week,
was nearly flat by 1000 GMT when most Gulf markets closed, with
an oversupply continuing to weigh on the market despite data
showing Japan had pulled out of recession.
But crude edged up later in the day after Kuwait's oil
minister said lower supply levels would support prices in the
second half of the year.
Still, the main index on Saudi Arabia's
later-closing bourse slipped 0.3 percent, giving back some of
the previous day's 2.3 percent gain.
Saudi Electricity Company, which surged its daily
10 percent limit on Sunday, tumbled 7.1 percent and was the main
drag on the kingdom's benchmark.
Methanol Chemicals Company fell 2.2 percent after
posting a 55 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit and proposing
no cash dividend for 2014.
Eastern Province Cement tumbled 8.0 percent after
proposing a 2.50 riyals cash dividend for 2014, down from 3.50
riyals a year earlier.
DUBAI, EGYPT
Dubai's index fell 3.3 percent with most stocks in
the red.
Emaar Properties, the emirate's largest listed developer,
dropped 3.6 percent after posting a 14 percent increase in
fourth-quarter profit. The stock surged 4.6 percent ahead of the
earnings release on Sunday.
Emaar's profit was slightly higher than analyst estimates,
but Dubai's retail investors may have hoped for a bigger
surprise.
Also, according to Naeem Brokerage, Emaar reported off-plan
sales of only about 1.0 billion dirhams in the fourth quarter,
down from 1.5 billion, 3.0 billion and 6.0 billion in the third,
second and first quarters, respectively.
"Whilst falling oil prices and a weakening euro could be of
a concern for the overall UAE economy, we do not expect any
significant impact on Emaar as such," Naeem said in a note.
Almost 75 percent of Emaar's revenue this year is expected
to come from sectors other than Dubai real estate development,
Naeem said, while the company's tourism business is likely to
prosper and initial public offers of its hotel unit and Egyptian
subsidiary could unlock additional value.
Banking sector stocks fell both in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as
the latter's main benchmark fell 1.0 percent.
Dubai Islamic Bank dropped 2.0 percent and First
Gulf Bank lost 1.4 percent.
Profit growth at UAE banks is expected to slow to 5-6
percent in 2015 as macroeconomic challenges and the absence of
big improvements in asset quality strangle lenders' earnings,
Standard & Poor's said on Monday.
Another factor that may have prompted Dubai investors to
sell stocks and bolster their cash holdings was the upcoming
listing of Orascom Construction .
The Amsterdam-listed firm has started proceedings for the
demerger of the company's units, with its engineering and
construction business to be listed on exchanges on Cairo's
Egyptian Exchange and Nasdaq Dubai.
Egypt's index dropped 2.0 percent as Orascom said
it would also sell new shares in Egypt. Institutional investors'
book building process will take place between Feb. 19-26, while
subscription for retail investors will be between March 1-4.
Juhayna Food Industries, one of Egypt's largest
dairy product and juice makers, tumbled 4.1 percent after it
posted a 48 percent fall in full-year net profit on Monday on
higher input prices as well as currency rates.
Oman's market, up 0.3 percent, was the only gainer in
the region. Telecom operator Omantel added 0.6 percent
after keeping its dividend for the second half of 2014 flat
despite an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 9,439 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 3.3 percent to 3,835 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 1.0 percent to 4,647 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 0.7 percent to 12,605 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 2.0 percent to 9,586 points.
KUWAIT
* The index eased 0.1 percent to 6,682 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 6,694 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index inched down 0.04 percent to 1,441 points.
(Editing by Matt Smith)