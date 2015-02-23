* Major Saudi mobile operators tumble as regulator caps
charges
* But news is positive for smaller players such as Zain
Saudi
* Dubai small-caps surge on results, dividends
* Egypt's OTMT, Mobinil up on Orange deal
* Stake purchase indicates growing investor appetite
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Feb 23 Gulf equity markets were mostly
soft on Monday after oil prices pulled back again, while Egypt
rose on a fresh sign of foreign investor interest as foreign
telecommunications firm Orange raised its stake in a local
operator.
Brent crude oil dropped below $59 a barrel by 1230
GMT on worries about oversupply in North America and a strong
dollar.
Oil's sharp rebound earlier this year and fourth-quarter
earnings reports were the main drivers behind equity market
rallies across the Gulf. With both factors largely gone, volumes
dropped and markets started trading sideways this week.
Saudi Arabia's main index fell 0.7 percent as all
major sectors retreated, including petrochemicals, banks and
telecommunications. Dominant mobile phone operators Saudi
Telecom and Mobily dropped 4.8 and 3.3
percent respectively.
The kingdom's telecommunications regulator slashed call
termination fees by 40 percent, a move which is seen as mostly
benefiting Zain Saudi, the smallest of the country's
three mobile network operators, whose shares surged 6.9 percent.
Termination fees are those charged when a call originating
on one network terminates on another network, with the caller
network charged by the operator of the network on which the call
is received. High termination fees tend to benefit the larger
network operators, which have a bigger market share and fewer
calls going "off-net" to other providers.
The regulator also cut similar fees for landline networks by
30 percent and Atheeb Telecom, which operates in that
segment, rose 1.7 percent.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's stock index slipped 0.2 percent as most
stocks lacked clear direction. Bahrain-based Gulf Finance House
surged 7.8 percent after posting a profit of $1.4
million in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $18.7
million a year earlier.
Another small company, Dubai Refreshments, rose 9.8
percent after proposing a dividend of 0.65 dirham per share for
2014, up from 0.60 dirham it paid for 2013.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.4 percent as Abu Dhabi
National Energy Company and Dana Gas, whose
profits are sensitive to oil prices, tumbled 6.4 and 4.3 percent
respectively.
Qatar's bourse edged up 0.2 percent with most stocks
in the black. However, Qatar Insurance Co and Qatar
Islamic Bank fell 0.9 and 2.0 percent as both stocks
no longer carried 2014 dividends.
Egypt's bourse rose 1.1 percent as Orascom Telecom
Media and Technology (OTMT) surged 4.1 percent, while
telecommunications operator Mobinil, which is not part
of the benchmark, jumped its daily 10 percent limit.
France's Orange and OTMT said on Monday that OTMT
would sell its 5 percent stake in Mobinil to Orange for about
209.6 million euros.
While relatively small, the deal is significant as it, along
with other recent moves such as the bid by Europe's biggest
dairy group, Lactalis, for Arab Dairy, demonstrates growing
foreign interest in Egypt following the return of political
stability and economic reform pledges.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)