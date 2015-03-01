* Saudi's Al Tayyar jumps after buying Mecca hotel

* Dubai's Arabtec retreats after rising on index adjustment

* Aramex falls ahead of dividend announcement

* Egypt slides as court ruling likely to delay election

* But positive news boosts property stocks

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, March 1 Gulf stock markets were mixed on Sunday as trading volumes remained low, while Egypt fell after a court ruling that was likely to delay the parliamentary election previously scheduled to begin this month.

Saudi Arabia's main index climbed 0.4 percent after oil prices rose on Friday and posted their first monthly rise since June, although the kingdom's petrochemicals sector gained just 0.1 percent on Sunday.

Al Tayyar Travel Group was one of the main supports, jumping 2.8 percent after the Saudi Gazette newspaper reported it had bought a five-star hotel next to the Grand Mosque in Mecca for 1.5 billion riyals ($400 million).

Telecommunications firm Zain Saudi tumbled 5.2 percent while shares in its competitor Mobily remained suspended. The bourse regulator has demanded a detailed explanation of why Mobily revised its 2014 earnings to a loss last week, having previously announced a profit.

On Thursday, the Capital Market Authority said it had assigned a specialised team to review Mobily's financial statements, conduct site visits, obtain documents and hear concerned parties' statements, indicating the probe could be lengthy.

Meanwhile, leading operator Saudi Telecom edged up 0.3 percent.

UAE, EGYPT

Dubai's index fell 1.0 percent as builder Arabtec Holding, the most traded stock, dropped 3.2 percent after gaining 2.6 percent last week. Index compilers MSCI and FTSE have increased the stock's weighting in their benchmarks, and passive funds apparently adjusted their allocations accordingly at the end of last week.

Logistics firm Aramex fell 2.1 percent ahead of a board meeting scheduled for Tuesday that will discuss 2014 dividends. The company has said it would benefit from cheaper fuel but oil's recent rebound may limit those gains.

Abu Dhabi inched up 0.1 percent as telecommunications firm Etisalat climbed 1.2 percent, extending gains since it posted fourth-quarter results last week.

Egypt's stock market edged down 0.5 percent as the country's main election committee said it was working on a new timetable for a long-awaited parliamentary poll after a court ruled that an article in a law defining voting districts was unconstitutional.

Setting a new timetable looks set to delay the vote, which was due to start in just three weeks and is the final step in a political roadmap which the army announced in July 2013. Investors and analysts do not think a delay would be a major setback to Egypt's hopes for political stability, but it would add some unwelcome uncertainty for a period.

However, most property stocks rose after the Daily News Egypt newspaper reported that National Bank of Egypt would extend loans for 640 housing units under the central bank's programme for affordable housing.

Medinet Nasr Housing and Development and Palm Hills Development rose 1.9 and 2.3 percent respectively. Talaat Moustafa Group, which last week settled a longstanding dispute with the government over a land plot that the company bought in 2005, rose 1.6 percent.

SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 9,353 points.

DUBAI

* The index fell 1.0 percent to 3,827 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 0.1 percent to 4,689 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 0.5 percent to 9,284 points.

KUWAIT

* The index lost 0.3 percent to 6,582 points.

OMAN

* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,580 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 1,476 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)