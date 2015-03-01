* Saudi's Al Tayyar jumps after buying Mecca hotel
* Dubai's Arabtec retreats after rising on index adjustment
* Aramex falls ahead of dividend announcement
* Egypt slides as court ruling likely to delay election
* But positive news boosts property stocks
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, March 1 Gulf stock markets were mixed on
Sunday as trading volumes remained low, while Egypt fell after a
court ruling that was likely to delay the parliamentary election
previously scheduled to begin this month.
Saudi Arabia's main index climbed 0.4 percent after oil
prices rose on Friday and posted their first monthly rise since
June, although the kingdom's petrochemicals sector
gained just 0.1 percent on Sunday.
Al Tayyar Travel Group was one of the main
supports, jumping 2.8 percent after the Saudi Gazette newspaper
reported it had bought a five-star hotel next to the Grand
Mosque in Mecca for 1.5 billion riyals ($400 million).
Telecommunications firm Zain Saudi tumbled 5.2
percent while shares in its competitor Mobily remained
suspended. The bourse regulator has demanded a detailed
explanation of why Mobily revised its 2014 earnings to a loss
last week, having previously announced a profit.
On Thursday, the Capital Market Authority said it had
assigned a specialised team to review Mobily's financial
statements, conduct site visits, obtain documents and hear
concerned parties' statements, indicating the probe could be
lengthy.
Meanwhile, leading operator Saudi Telecom edged up
0.3 percent.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index fell 1.0 percent as builder Arabtec
Holding, the most traded stock, dropped 3.2 percent
after gaining 2.6 percent last week. Index compilers MSCI and
FTSE have increased the stock's weighting in their benchmarks,
and passive funds apparently adjusted their allocations
accordingly at the end of last week.
Logistics firm Aramex fell 2.1 percent ahead of a
board meeting scheduled for Tuesday that will discuss 2014
dividends. The company has said it would benefit from cheaper
fuel but oil's recent rebound may limit those gains.
Abu Dhabi inched up 0.1 percent as telecommunications
firm Etisalat climbed 1.2 percent, extending gains
since it posted fourth-quarter results last week.
Egypt's stock market edged down 0.5 percent as the
country's main election committee said it was working on a new
timetable for a long-awaited parliamentary poll after a court
ruled that an article in a law defining voting districts was
unconstitutional.
Setting a new timetable looks set to delay the vote, which
was due to start in just three weeks and is the final step in a
political roadmap which the army announced in July 2013.
Investors and analysts do not think a delay would be a major
setback to Egypt's hopes for political stability, but it would
add some unwelcome uncertainty for a period.
However, most property stocks rose after the Daily News
Egypt newspaper reported that National Bank of Egypt would
extend loans for 640 housing units under the central bank's
programme for affordable housing.
Medinet Nasr Housing and Development and Palm
Hills Development rose 1.9 and 2.3 percent
respectively. Talaat Moustafa Group, which last week
settled a longstanding dispute with the government over a land
plot that the company bought in 2005, rose 1.6 percent.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 9,353 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.0 percent to 3,827 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 4,689 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 9,284 points.
KUWAIT
* The index lost 0.3 percent to 6,582 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,580 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 1,476 points.
