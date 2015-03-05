* Mobily rebounds despite earnings shock
* Dubai's Emaar drops after dividend announcement
* Ex-dividend First Gulf Bank drags down Abu Dhabi
* New investment law supports Egypt
* Developer SODIC rises despite slightly missing estimates
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, March 5 Telecommunications firm Mobily
lifted Saudi Arabia's bourse on Thursday as some investors bet
the government would indirectly support it if needed, while
other Gulf markets were mixed and Egypt rose after the
government approved a new investment law.
Saudi Arabia's main stock index edged up 0.6 percent
and Mobily was the main support as it surged its daily
10 percent limit to 38.70 riyals after a week-long suspension
which followed the restatement of its 2014 earnings.
Last week, the company announced it had suffered a $243
million loss in 2014 - instead of an earlier announced $59
million profit - and expected to breach covenants on long-term
loans.
The stock fell as much as 4.9 percent in the opening minutes
on Thursday but quickly began recovering. Investors buying the
stock were encouraged by the appointment last week of Suliman
bin Abdulrahman al-Gwaiz as Mobily's chairman, said Abdullah
Alawi, assistant general manager and head of research at
Aljazira Capital in Riyadh.
Gwaiz is also governor of a huge state-owned fund, the
General Organization for Social Insurance. There has been no
concrete indication that the government will aid Mobily, but
some Saudi investors nevertheless hope that a public figure of
Gwaiz's stature will be able to ensure the company's recovery -
for example, by facilitating talks with creditor banks.
In 2013 the kingdom's finance ministry allowed Zain Saudi,
the smallest of three mobile operators in the country, defer
payment of licence-related fees that could total around $1.49
billion over seven years when the firm struggled with debt.
"Overall, the investor sentiment on Mobily now is that it's
the second-largest operator in the kingdom, has a solid base of
clients and a viable business model," Alawi said. "Most
investors I have spoken to are not expecting a mass exodus from
Mobily."
But he added, "Those who buy the stock today are betting on
so many things to go right." He added that Aljazira Capital
maintained an "underweight" recommendation on Mobily with a
target price of 32.00 riyals. The stock remains far below an
intra-day peak of 98.50 riyals hit in May last year.
Other telecommunications stocks, which had suffered after
Mobily's statement last week, also rose on Thursday. Saudi
Telecom and Zain Saudi added 0.8 percent
each.
UAE, EGYPT
Other Gulf markets were neutral to negative. Dubai's index
was flat with an equal split between gainers and
losers. Leading developer Emaar Properties dropped 3.0
percent after it proposed a 2014 cash dividend of 0.15 dirham
per share, the same as the cash payout made for 2013, but did
not match the 10 percent bonus share issue for the prior year.
Dubai Islamic Bank, which will register
shareholders for a dividend payment next week, was the main
support, climbing 1.8 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 1.8 percent because of large
lender First Gulf Bank, which went ex-dividend and
tumbled 6.2 percent.
Qatar's Doha Bank also fell on its ex-dividend
date, tumbling 8.5 percent, but the Doha benchmark eked
out a 0.1 percent gain on the back of Qatar National Bank
, which rose 1.1 percent.
Egypt's index rose 1.2 percent after the Cairo
cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-awaited draft law on
investment aimed at making deals less vulnerable to legal
disputes or changes in government, and reducing stifling
bureaucracy.
The government is seeking to address foreign business
concerns before an investment conference in Sharm el-Sheikh set
for mid-March, when Egypt hopes to secure domestic and foreign
investment of up to $12 billion.
SODIC, Egypt's third-largest listed developer,
edged up 0.7 percent on Thursday after posting a net profit of
154.3 million Egyptian pounds ($20.2 million) in 2014 against a
loss of 477.1 million pounds in the previous year.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a
profit of 172.2 million pounds, but Cairo-based Naeem brokerage
said in a note that strong off-plan sales and liquidity
"outshined lower-than-expected earnings".
Like many other developers, SODIC fully recognises off-plan
sales - in which buyers purchase units that have yet to be built
- only upon delivery, according to Naeem, so recent sales will
support future revenues.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 9,517 points.
DUBAI
* The index was flat at 3,748 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 1.8 percent to 4,587 points.
QATAR
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 12,139 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 9,576 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 6,539 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 6,526 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index added 0.2 percent to 1,467 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)