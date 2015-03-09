* Mobily steadies after soaring for two days
* Saudi banks, to benefit from U.S. rate hike, lift market
* UAE trading subdued on thin news flow
* Egypt's Oriental Weavers rallies after profit-taking bout
* SODIC extends gains since posting earnings last week
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, March 9 Banks buoyed Saudi Arabia's
bourse on Monday while Egypt continued to rise after strong
economic data. Most Gulf markets moved little because of
uncertainty about oil prices, though Orascom Construction rose
on listing in Dubai.
Saudi Arabia's main index edged up 0.5 percent to
9,623 points, confirming a clear break of technical resistance
on its February peak of 9,544 points. The benchmark faces
stronger resistance on its 200-day average, now at 9,663 points.
Telecommunications operator Mobily edged up just
0.5 percent to 42.70 riyals, having jumped its daily 10 percent
limit in the two previous sessions after a week-long suspension
triggered by its 2014 earnings revisions.
The stock, which has been rising on bets that Mobily will
recover from the earnings debacle and receive some state support
if necessary, closed well off its intra-day high of 46.20
riyals.
Instead, the market's main drivers on Monday were banks
which analysts say will benefit from the U.S. interest rate hike
expected this year. Saudi Arabian lenders have a high
concentration of interest-free Islamic demand deposits, and
higher rates would improve their margins.
Strong U.S. jobs data published at the end of last week led
global investors to believe the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
rates as soon as in June. The riyal is pegged to the dollar and
the kingdom's central bank is likely to follow the Fed.
The banking sector index rose 0.8 percent and
lenders with upcoming dividend payments gained the most. Saudi
British Bank jumped 2.6 percent and Samba Financial
Group rose 3.1 percent. Both will pay dividends this
month.
Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co and Aldrees
Petroleum and Transport Services dropped 2.5 and 3.2
percent respectively as they went ex-dividend.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index edged up 0.3 percent and Dubai
Islamic Bank <DISB.DU > was the main support, adding 0.7 percent
on the last day when its shares carried the 0.40 dirham
dividend.
On NASDAQ Dubai, the main focus was the listing of Egypt's
Orascom Construction, which rose from its initial public
offer price of $14.25. It closed at $14.69 after fluctuating
between $14.40 and $14.75; the shares will be listed in Cairo on
Tuesday or Wednesday, the firm's chief executive said.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.3 percent. Union National Bank
fell 1.9 percent as its shares went ex-dividend.
Qatar's benchmark added 0.8 percent to 12,236 points,
continuing its recovery from the one-month low of 12,076 points
hit at the end of last week. Trading volume increased
significantly.
Barwa Real Estate rose 1.0 percent after reporting
a more than doubling of its fourth-quarter net profit and an
improved dividend payout for the full year. Barwa's board
recommended a cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per share, up from 2.0
riyals a year earlier.
Egypt's market climbed 0.8 percent to a two-week
closing high of 9,714 points, still benefiting from strong
quarterly gross domestic product figures announced at the end of
last week.
Carpet maker Oriental Weavers was one of the main
supports, surging 7.8 percent to 12.50 pounds. The stock nearly
doubled in price last year and surged further in January after
the price of oil plunged, which is expected to translate into
cheaper raw materials.
The shares then sank as much as 26 percent when oil
stabilised and investors booked profits, causing the price to
fall below targets set by most brokers. Analysts surveyed by
Reuters on average value the stock at 14.70 pounds.
Property developer SODIC jumped 3.8 percent,
extending gains since it announced a swing to quarterly profit
last week. Commenting on those results, NBK Capital has
reiterated a "buy" recommendation for the stock with a potential
upside estimate of 29 percent.
"The company is guiding for around 4 billion pounds in new
sales - a 33 percent increase - for 2015, which we view
positively," NBK Capital said in a note on Monday.
"We believe that the current upbeat sentiment in the
Egyptian real estate market should sustain over the coming
years, which, coupled with SODIC's strengthened balance sheet
and its established track record, should help the company
achieve its sales targets."
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)