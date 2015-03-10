* Mobily ends sharp rebound on recovery hopes
* Saudi petchems slip as Brent oil falls below $58
* Dubai's Union Properties jumps on first cash dividend
since 2002
* Takaful Emarat soars on hopes it will also pay
shareholders
* Omani banks fall as c.bank advises 3 lenders to cut cash
payouts
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, March 10 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia
and Egypt stalled on Tuesday after rising for three days in a
row, while most Gulf bourses remained sluggish and banks dragged
down Oman as its central bank advised several lenders to reduce
cash dividends.
The main Saudi benchmark slipped 0.1 percent to
9,613 points after meeting strong technical resistance near the
200-day average of 9,662 points.
Telecommunications firm Mobily dropped 4.0 percent
after surging 21 percent in the previous three sessions on hopes
that it would recover following a shock 2014 earnings revision.
The petrochemicals sector fell 0.6 percent as Brent
crude dipped 1.7 percent to $57.51 per barrel and the
oil market remained hobbled by oversupply and weak demand.
Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem)
fell 0.8 percent after specialist news agency Polymerupdate
reported, citing a source, that the firm's methanol plant was
operating at 80 percent of production capacity.
Saudi British Bank, which will register
shareholders for a dividend payout on Thursday, edged up 0.5
percent. Alinma Bank, which has gone ex-dividend, fell
0.8 percent.
UAE, QATAR
Dubai's index was flat as most stocks gained but
heavyweight Dubai Islamic Bank tumbled 5.9 percent;
its shares no longer carried the 0.40 dirham 2014 dividend.
Union Properties surged 5.9 percent after
proposing a 3 percent, or 0.03 dirham per share, cash dividend
and a 5 percent bonus share issue for 2014. It would be the
company's first cash dividend since 2002, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Union Properties last issued bonus shares for
2013, a 5 percent issue.
Islamic insurer Takaful Emarat surged 14.2 percent
on its highest trading volume in more than a year after the firm
said on Monday its board had decided to "discuss the decision on
profit dividend during the annual general meeting" to be called
soon, although it made no concrete proposal for a payout.
Takaful Emarat has never paid dividends since listing in
2008, according to Thomson Reuters data, and 2014 was its first
profitable year.
Abu Dhabi fell 1.4 percent because of large lenders
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Gulf Bank
which dropped 4.0 and 3.8 percent respectively.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company dropped 2.7
percent. The firm is due to report fourth-quarter earnings this
month and its profit is likely to take a hit from oil's plunge
late last year.
Qatar's benchmark edged up 0.2 percent and Ezdan
Holding was the main support. The firm said on Tuesday
its shareholders had approved a decision to treat investors from
the Gulf Cooperation Council countries as locals, meaning that
the 49 percent limit on foreign ownership in the company will no
longer apply to them.
Property firm United Development dropped 4.1
percent as it went ex-dividend.
OMAN, EGYPT
Oman's bourse fell 0.9 percent as most banking stocks
declined. National Bank of Oman and Bank Muscat
fell 3.4 and 2.0 percent respectively, while Bank
Sohar lost 2.4 percent.
Sohar and non-banking financial firm Taageer Finance Co
said this week that they had reduced proposed cash
dividends for 2014 on the advice of the central bank. After
Tuesday's close, Bank Dhofar also said it had cut its
proposed cash dividend for 2014 to 5 percent from 10 percent
based on the recommendation of the central bank.
The bank did not explain the reasoning behind the
recommendation, but said it would increase its bonus share issue
to 15 percent from 10 percent. Oman's central bank has not
released a statement on its policy towards dividends but it may
be concerned that low oil prices and the government's budget
deficit could start to tighten banking system liquidity later
this year, making it important for banks to keep cash reserves.
Egypt's market closed nearly flat after gaining 2.7
percent in the previous three sessions. Most stocks pulled back
and Telecom Egypt dropped 4.4 percent, having reported
a 31.4 percent slump in profit for 2014.
But property developer SODIC edged up 0.1 percent
after announcing it had acquired 100 feddans (42 hectares) of
land on the country's Mediterranean north coast to build the
company's first coastal development.
Arabian Cement climbed 0.8 percent after posting a
58 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit on Monday.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 9,613 points.
DUBAI
* The index inched up 0.02 percent to 3,753 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 1.4 percent to 4,513 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 12,264 points.
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.04 percent to 9,710 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,530 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 6,462 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.04 percent to 1,472 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)