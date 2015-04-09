* Saudi buoyed by approach of market opening to foreigners
* Bahri soars after Q1 earnings more than doubled
* QNB boosts Qatar after strong earnings
* Dubai Investments loses steam after spectacular rally
* CIB, Orascom Construction lift Egypt
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, April 9 Most major Gulf stock markets
rose on Thursday as positive corporate news and earnings
outweighed a pull-back of oil prices, while Egypt continued its
bounce from three-month lows.
Brent crude plunged 6 percent on Wednesday because
of a shock jump in U.S. crude inventories and news of record
Saudi output. It rebounded about 3 percent to $57.20 a barrel in
Asia on Thursday.
But Saudi Arabia's stock market rose across the board with
the main index up 1.1 percent. Even petrochemicals,
very sensitive to oil prices, posted gains; Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) climbed 0.8 percent.
One factor buoying sentiment may be the anticipated release
of the Capital Market Authority's final rules for opening the
market to direct foreign investment. The rules are expected to
be published by the end of April and the market to be opened by
the end of Ramadan in mid-July, a senior Saudi banker told
Reuters last week.
National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri)
soared 9.8 percent to 45.50 riyals, its highest level since
September 2006, after it more than doubled first-quarter net
profit.
The company also said it had agreed a 10-year deal with
South Korea's S-Oil Corp to ship crude oil from the
third quarter of this year; it expects to book revenues of at
least 250 million riyals ($67 million) annually from the deal.
Banque Saudi Fransi gained 2.0 percent after it
posted a 22.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 1.05
billion riyals ($279.9 million), beating analysts' average
forecast of 867.6 million riyals.
Meanwhile Qatar National Bank, the largest lender
in the Gulf Arab region, reported a 10.1 percent increase in
first-quarter net profit to 2.7 billion riyals ($741.7 million);
analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.63 billion
riyals. QNB also reported an 8.9 percent increase in its
lending.
This, combined with the Saudi Fransi announcement, partially
eased concern that growth in the Gulf's banking sector is
slowing because of regulatory initiatives and delays in some
public projects, and could slow further if low oil prices start
to tighten banking system liquidity.
QNB's shares rose 0.8 percent, pulling up the Qatari stock
index, which gained 0.3 percent.
United Arab Emirates stock markets fell in early trade but
closed well off their lows because of Saudi Arabia's strength.
Dubai's index ended 0.2 percent lower as some of
the low-priced shares which led the market up earlier in the
week lost steam.
Dubai Investments, which had soared 23 percent in
the previous two weeks ahead of Wednesday's annual meeting which
approved a higher cash dividend and a bonus share issue, fell
0.4 percent.
Egypt's market continued a rebound after a three-week
profit-taking bout dragged it as much as 15 percent off
February's multi-year peak. The index rose 1.2 percent.
Commercial International Bank gained 2.6 percent
and Orascom Construction added 2.9 percent.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 8,950 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 3,754 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 4,563 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 11,988 points.
EGYPT
* The index increased 1.2 percent to 8,893 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 6,278 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 6,269 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,439 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)