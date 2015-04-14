* Al Rajhi Bank, SABIC, Yansab fall after poor Q1

* Strong earnings lift lenders Samba, SABB

* Dubai gains on dividends, insurance M&A hopes

* Kuwaiti banks rise after biggest lender posts strong Q1

* But GFH, Kout Food drop on possible delisting

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, April 14 Saudi Arabia's bourse retreated on Tuesday after some of its heavyweights published poor first-quarter results, while Dubai outperformed the region, rallying to a six-week high.

The main Saudi index fell 0.8 percent, dragged down by blue chips such as Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC).

Al Rajhi dropped 3.4 percent after posting an 11 percent decline in first-quarter profit late on Monday, missing analysts' estimates. The bank made 1.52 billion riyals ($405 million) in the three months to March 31, while analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average expected 1.61 billion riyals.

Yanbu National Petrochemical Co, a SABIC subsidiary, fell 2.6 percent having reported a 48.7 percent drop in first-quarter net profit to 285.1 million riyals. Analysts had on average forecast 440.8 million riyals. SABIC fell 1.1 percent and other stocks in the sector were also weak.

In the property sector, Dar Al Arkan fell 0.7 percent and Jabal Omar tumbled 7.7 percent, though it is still up 38 percent this year after a strong run prompted by the company turning profitable.

Meanwhile, some stocks rose on positive earnings. Samba Financial Group and Saudi British Bank rose 0.6 and 0.2 percent respectively after posting profit growth slightly ahead of analysts' forecasts.

UAE, KUWAIT

Dubai's index climbed 1.3 percent to a six-week closing high of 3,825 points, closing above its 100-day average for only the second time since last October; the first time was on Sunday.

This was largely thanks to conglomerate Dubai Investment , which jumped 5.1 percent ahead of Wednesday's dividend registration deadline.

Islamic insurer Takaful Emarat surged 5.6 percent and another firm in the sector, Takaful House, jumped 2.8 percent after the head of the United Arab Emirates Insurance Authority said on Monday that several takaful players were seeking guidance from the regulator on the possibility of mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark added 0.2 percent and National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah was one of the main supports, rising 1.7 percent. The bank's shares will stop carrying the 2014 dividend on Thursday.

Qatar edged down 0.4 percent as drilling rig provider Gulf International Services dropped 3.1 percent to 83.50 riyals. However, it came off its intra-day low of 82.10 riyals; it has major technical support at the March low of 82.00 riyals, from which it bounced twice that month.

The stock tumbled its daily 10 percent limit on Monday after the company said a customer of its subsidiary Gulf Drilling International (GDI) would release a contracted rig in May because of oil's decline.

It also said another customer had requested lower day rates, and warned investors that these reductions would hurt GDI's 2015 financial results.

Kuwait's bourse inched up 0.1 percent, supported by banking stocks.

National Bank of Kuwait, which reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, hit a one-month intra-day high of 0.86 dinar and dominated trading volume, but closed flat.

The lender's profit was 96.52 million dinars ($319.5 million) in the quarter; four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 89.86 million dinars. NBK cited an increase in net investment income to 30.2 million dinars from 3.5 million dinars a year ago; much of the gain came from sale proceeds of an unnamed equity associate.

Some other lenders closed higher, such as Commercial Bank of Kuwait, which surged 4.9 percent, and Ahli United Bank , up 1.8 percent. Those banks have yet to announce quarterly earnings.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait-listed shares of Bahrain's Gulf Finance House (GFH) tumbled 7.9 percent. The company's Dubai-listed shares sank 2.2 percent.

On Monday GFH said it would review its Kuwait listing, along with its London one, although it issued another statement on Tuesday saying some shareholders were against leaving Kuwait's bourse. It said its board had not yet made any decision on the matter and would seek to protect the interests of all shareholders.

Kout Food Group fell 5.9 percent after the firm said it would seek shareholder approval to delist from Kuwait as its share price did not reflect its business performance and the stock's liquidity was low.

Egypt's index climbed 0.4 percent as heavyweight Commercial International Bank jumped 2.5 percent. Medinet Nasr Housing and Development added 1.8 percent after announcing a bonus share issue at a ratio of about one-to-four.

Cairo-listed companies have yet to start publishing their first-quarter earnings, but the longer-term macroeconomic background looks positive thanks in part to lower oil prices. According to official data, Egypt's trade deficit shrank 20.7 percent year-on-year in January.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 8,966 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 1.3 percent to 3,825 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 4,596 points.

QATAR

* The index fell 0.4 percent to 11,778 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 0.4 percent to 8,928 points.

KUWAIT

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 6,282 points.

OMAN

* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 6,242 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index fell 0.5 percent to 1,434 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)