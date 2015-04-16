* All Gulf markets positive after oil hits 2015 high
* Saudi market becomes less sensitive to petchems' Q1 woes
* Dubai's Emaar surges on bullish 2015 profit guidance
* DAMAC soars before announcing Q1 results, dividend policy
* Sluggish Egypt digests capital gains, dividend tax bylaws
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 16 Oil's rally supported stock
markets across the Gulf on Thursday, while Dubai property stocks
surged after the emirate's biggest listed real estate developer
announced a bullish 2015 profit forecast.
Brent crude hit 2015 highs above $63 per barrel
after a rally of more than 5 percent in the previous session,
and analysts said more price rises were likely despite market
oversupply. The price pulled back slightly later in the day but
stayed above $62.
The main Saudi stock index climbed 1.0 percent to
9,251 points as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
, which is poised to benefit from oil's rebound, jumped
2.1 percent.
The index gained 2.2 percent on Wednesday to 9,164 points,
triggering a minor double bottom formed by the March and April
lows and pointing up to around 9,700 points in coming days or
weeks.
Saudi Hollandi Bank rose 3.6 percent after posting
a 29.3 percent jump in first-quarter net profit late on
Wednesday. It made 538.9 million riyals ($143.7 million)
compared with analysts' average forecast of 472.9 million
riyals.
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co fell 1.6 percent
after it swung to a first-quarter loss, blaming plant shutdowns
and lower product prices.
But the news did not appear to affect other stocks in the
sector, indicating that the market had generally factored in
expectations of poor performance.
Advanced Petrochemical Co, for instance, surged
6.2 percent on Thursday after posting a 34.8 percent decrease in
quarterly profit from a year earlier. Sahara Petrochemical Co
inched up 0.1 percent despite losing 59.5 million
riyals in the first quarter; it made 99.9 million riyals a year
earlier.
Savola Group surged 5.3 percent ahead of quarterly
results expected next week, even though the company halved its
profit guidance for the period last month.
After the market closed, the kingdom's Capital Market
Authority said Saudi Arabia would open its $532 billion stock
market to direct foreign investment on June 15, a long-expected
announcement that may further boost the bourse.
Although the opening is likely to be gradual, fund managers
believe tens of billions of dollars will eventually enter the
country as a result; Saudi Arabia is the Arab world's biggest
stock market and one of its most diverse.
UAE, QATAR
Dubai's index jumped 3.5 percent - its biggest gain
in 10 weeks - to 4,080 points, its highest mark since early
December. Trading volume was the highest since last July.
The benchmark closed above technical resistance at the late
December peak of 4,008 points, from which it had pulled back
three times in recent months.
The index's main support, Emaar Properties, surged
9.4 percent after the firm forecast a 2015 net profit of 3.695
billion dirhams ($1.01 billion), above the 3.366 billion dirham
average forecast from eight analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters. Emaar made 3.29 billion dirhams in 2014.
Another property firm, DAMAC, soared 11.5 percent
after it said on Thursday its board would discuss the company's
dividend distribution policy, along with first-quarter results,
at a meeting on April 21. DAMAC paid no cash dividend for 2014
but issued bonus shares.
Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties, up 3.4
percent, was one of the main supports for that emirate's index
, which edged up 0.7 percent. The firm said on Thursday it
would open a 100,000 square foot healthcare facility at its Al
Reem Island development.
Qatar rose 0.7 percent largely thanks to
petrochemicals-to-metals conglomerate Industries Qatar
which jumped 2.5 percent, also supported by stronger oil.
Egypt's bourse inched down 0.1 percent and
investment bank EFG Hermes was the weakest stock,
falling 1.5 percent.
Brokerage Prime Holding on Thursday published a note on the
new taxes on capital gains and dividends detailed in bylaws
approved by the government on April 7. It said the issue "was
ambiguous and puzzling to many, including industry
professionals".
Prime said that while lower income and corporate taxes would
offset the impact of new levies on Egyptian investors, "the
decision is to negatively affect the inflows of foreign
investors in the Egyptian stock market as other competitive
regional markets do not apply this type of taxes."
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 9,251 points.
DUBAI
* The index jumped 3.5 percent to 4,080 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.7 percent to 4,656 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 11,980 points.
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 8,887 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 6,296 points.
OMAN
* The index added 0.6 percent to 6,271 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,394 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)