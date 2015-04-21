* Mobily plunges 6.8 pct after surprise Q1 loss
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 21 Saudi Arabia's stock market
pulled back further on Tuesday after telecommunications operator
Mobily posted a surprise first-quarter loss, while
Kuwait fell on news of potential tax reform. Other Gulf markets
were positive.
The main Saudi index slipped 0.3 percent to 9,559
points as Mobily was the main drag, tumbling 6.8 percent.
The firm, whose scandal over the restatement of its 2014
earnings led to the departure of its chief executive earlier
this year, missed analysts' forecasts widely as it swung to a
199 million riyal ($53.1 million) net loss in the first quarter
of 2015.
Two analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast Mobily would
make a quarterly profit of 470.1 million riyals and 515.0
million riyals.
Saudi petrochemicals were also weak after several
disappointing earnings reports. Saudi International
Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) slipped 0.1 percent after
reporting a 17.3 percent increase in first-quarter profit to
80.6 million riyals; analysts polled by Reuters had on average
forecast 98.3 million riyals.
Alujain, another firm whose assets are mostly in
petrochemicals, tumbled 4.8 percent after swinging to a 16.8
million riyal loss in the first quarter from a profit of 14.8
million riyals a year earlier.
But property stocks were positive after Emaar Economic City
posted a 70.9 percent increase in first-quarter profit
on higher sales and lease income. The stock rose 0.8 percent.
The Saudi stock index faces major technical resistance in
the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly
coincides with the March peak, and has been struggling in that
area for three days.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index rose 0.7 percent on its strongest
trading volume in 14 months as developer Union Properties
surged 10.7 percent to 1.45 dirhams, its highest close
since November.
Gulf Business magazine reported on Monday that the firm had
set up a joint venture with Saudi Arabia's Naif Al Rajhi
Investments to develop real estate projects in the kingdom.
Also, Emirates247.com news website on Tuesday quoted a Union
Properties manager as saying the firm would start construction
of a 430 million dirham ($117 million) project in Dubai this
month.
Another property firm, DAMAC, rose as much as 3.6
percent to a new intra-day high of 3.43 dirhams early in the
session but then retreated and closed 6.3 percent lower ahead of
a board meeting which was to discuss first-quarter results and
dividend policy.
Dubai-listed shares in Bahrain's Gulf Finance House
surged 5.6 percent as they resumed trading after a capital
reduction which may open the way for future dividend payments.
Also, the firm said on Sunday that it would maintain a listing
in Kuwait, along with those in Dubai and Bahrain, but would
delist from London.
Meanwhile, courier Aramex fell 1.1 percent after
reporting a 10 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, in line
with analysts' forecasts and its own guidance. The stock had
surged 5.5 percent to a fresh nine-year high of 3.64 dirhams in
the previous session.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.5 percent and developer
Aldar Properties was the main support, surging 4.0
percent. The firm announced the launch of three new developments
in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Qatar's benchmark added 0.5 percent, buoyed by
banking stocks. Masraf Al Rayan, the country's
second-largest bank by market value, added 0.9 percent after
posting an 18 percent increase in first-quarter net profit and
beating analysts' expectations.
Net profit for the three months to March 31 was 511 million
riyals ($140.4 million) compared to analysts' average forecast
of 484.4 million riyals in a Reuters poll.
Another Qatari lender, Doha Bank, jumped 3.0
percent after reporting a 5.2 percent increase in first-quarter
profit, while analysts had expected a decline. It made 420.2
million riyals, well above the average estimate of 377.3 million
riyals.
Kuwait's index underperformed the region and fell
0.7 percent after Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Monday
that the cabinet was studying proposals to introduce the same
tax rates for local and foreign companies.
This suggested last month's resignation of the commerce
minister, who first revealed the plan, had not derailed it -
though it remains unclear whether the cabinet can really push
through any politically sensitive step to tax local firms.
Egypt's index slipped 0.2 percent, its fifth
decline in a row, although the pace of its decline slowed
significantly compared with Monday's 1.9 percent drop.
The market's latest bout of weakness coincides with a rally
in oil prices; Brent crude gained 9.6 percent last week
and has stayed near its 2015 highs since then. Egypt is an
energy importer and investors had hoped that oil's slump late
last year would aid its economic recovery.
Investment bank EFG Hermes was one of just a
handful of gainers, adding 0.6 percent after its board proposed
issuing 1.46 bonus shares for every 10 outstanding ones.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 9,559 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged up 0.7 percent to 4,123 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.5 percent to 4,679 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 11,977 points.
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 8,575 points.
KUWAIT
* The index lost 0.7 percent to 6,309 points.
OMAN
* The index added 0.1 percent to 6,330 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 1,395 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)