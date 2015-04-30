* Fund managers turn positive on Gulf as oil rebounds
-survey
* Saudi Arabia breaks through major technical barrier
* Dubai approaches its own chart barrier
* NBAD weighs on Abu Dhabi after flat Q1 profit
* VTB sees no good news for Qatar in upcoming MSCI index
review
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 30 Gulf stock markets were narrowly
mixed on Thursday after some companies reported mediocre
first-quarter earnings, offsetting the positive impact of higher
oil prices. Egypt rebounded further on hopes that new tax rules
would be amended.
Oil's recovery this month, which looks likely to be the
strongest since a sell-off that began last June, has boosted the
sentiment of Middle East fund managers who are on balance once
again moderately bullish on Gulf equities, according to a
monthly Reuters survey published on Thursday.
The main Saudi index edged up 0.2 percent to 9,834
points and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
(SABIC), which is poised to benefit from oil's recovery, was the
main support, climbing 1.8 percent.
Brent oil rose to a five-month high of $66.72 per
barrel on Wednesday and traded above $66 on Thursday after the
first crude stock drawdown in five months at the U.S. Cushing,
Oklahoma hub suggested an oil glut might be starting to ease.
Brent crude is headed for a monthly gain of more than 20
percent and SABIC has surged 36 percent this month. Most other
Saudi petrochemicals stocks were also positive on Thursday.
This helped Saudi Arabia's index confirm a break of major
technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the
200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak. It now
faces no major chart resistance before the September peak of
11,160 points.
With year-to-date gains of 17.7 percent, Saudi Arabia is the
top performer in the Gulf region. The publication of regulations
allowing direct foreign investment in the stock market,
scheduled for May 4, could provide a fresh catalyst for the
market, although some analysts say local investors are
overestimating the upcoming foreign fund inflows since equity
valuations are quite high at present.
DUBAI, EGYPT
Dubai's index rose as much as 0.9 percent during
the day but struggled with major technical resistance at its
200-day average of 4,250 points and closed just 0.3 percent
higher at 4,229 points.
Emaar Malls Group, a unit of Dubai's biggest
listed developer Emaar Properties, climbed 1.6 percent
after reporting a 32 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on
Wednesday.
The firm made 433 million dirhams ($117.9 million), beating
the estimate of Naeem brokerage, which had expected 401 million
dirhams. Emaar, the parent firm, rose 1.1 percent.
"Overall, we believe that EMG has fared quite well despite
the ongoing macro headwinds such as falling crude prices, and a
drop in the Russian rouble - which we believe has had some
impact on Dubai tourism," Naeem said in a note.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.7 percent as National Bank of
Abu Dhabi tumbled 6.7 percent. The lender reported a
nearly flat quarterly profit on Wednesday, though it said growth
in operating expenses would moderate in the remainder of 2015
after surging 29 percent in the first quarter.
Qatar fell 0.7 percent as most stocks declined,
although telecommunications operator Ooredoo jumped
2.0 percent. It reported a 43 percent fall in first-quarter
profit to 501 million riyals ($137.6 million) on Thursday; EFG
Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast Ooredoo would earn 397.1
million riyals and 675.0 million riyals respectively.
Fund managers in the Reuters survey were slightly negative
on Qatar, as opposed to other major Gulf markets. Also,
brokerage VTB Capital said on Thursday that no new Qatari stocks
were likely to be included in MSCI's emerging markets index in
the May 12 semi-annual review, while Doha Bank could
be dropped from the benchmark because of a decrease in its
market capitalisation. The bank's shares fell 0.6 percent on
Thursday.
Egypt's index jumped 2.2 percent, continuing a
rebound from a four-month low hit this week. The market turned
around after a group of investors who had sought to overturn an
unpopular move to tax capital gains and dividends said they had
submitted their compromise proposals to the government.
However, Egypt's finance minister said on Thursday that
discussions over amendments to the tax concerned the payment
mechanism. This may mean that market hopes for significant
changes to the tax are overblown.
Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment
firms, jumped 2.2 percent after it reported a full-year net loss
of 879.6 million Egyptian pounds ($115.3 million) but said it
would return to profit by the end of this year.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 9,834 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 4,229 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.7 percent to 4,647 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 12,164 points.
EGYPT
* The index jumped 2.2 percent to 8,672 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 6,377 points.
OMAN
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 6,323 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,391 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)