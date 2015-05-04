* Saudi petrochemicals rally as Brent hits $67 a barrel
* SPIMACO jumps on plans for asset sale and acquisition
* Dubai extends loss after running into technical barrier
* Emaar's positive results fail to offset profit-taking
* Egypt rises after c.bank sells $500 mln in interbank
market
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 4 Saudi Arabia's bourse edged up on
Monday after oil prices hit a new 2015 high, while profit-taking
continued in the United Arab Emirates. Egypt's market rose after
the central bank sold some foreign currency to address shortages
faced by importers.
Brent crude rose to a 2015 high of $67 a barrel on
Monday, supported by expectations that the crude supply glut
would ease and after weak Chinese factory activity reinforced
views that stimulus measures would be rolled out.
The main Saudi stock index added 0.2 percent and
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)
was the main support, rising 1.3 percent.
Other stocks in the sector, which is set to benefit from
oil's rebound, were also strong. Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co
jumped 2.8 percent and Saudi International
Petrochemical Co added 2.5 percent.
Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp
(SPIMACO) jumped 2.5 percent after saying it would
sell one of its foreign assets to a U.S. firm, pending
regulatory approval, and book a profit of about 150 million
riyals ($40 million) from the deal; it didn't name the asset or
the buyer.
SPIMACO's board also approved making an offer to buy a 51
percent stake in Cairo-based Meivo International for
Pharmaceuticals Industries Co for $19.3 million.
Middle East Paper Co once again surged its daily
10 percent limit after listing on Sunday following a heavily
oversubscribed 450 million riyal initial public offer.
DUBAI, EGYPT
Dubai's index fell 1.2 percent to 4,084 points as
investors continued to book profits and ignored positive results
posted by Emaar Properties, the emirate's largest
listed developer, whose shares fell 1.8 percent.
The company reported a better-than-expected 7 percent
increase in first-quarter net profit late on Sunday. But
according to Naeem brokerage, the profit boost was partly due to
the adoption of a new accounting policy which allows firms to
recognise revenue based on percentage of projects completed
instead of their handover or sales on delivery.
However, Naeem said the earnings were still strong and it
maintained a "buy" recommendation on the stock with a target
price of 14.61 dirhams, against Monday's close of 7.80 dirhams.
Having surged 20 percent last month, the Dubai benchmark
failed to break through major technical resistance at its
200-day average, now at 4,241 points, on Thursday and Sunday,
prompting the current profit-taking bout. It has strong
technical support around 4,000 points, where it peaked
repeatedly between December and February.
Other Gulf markets were mixed, having closed before oil rose
to new highs. Abu Dhabi fell 1.4 percent and Qatar's
bourse edged down 0.6 percent.
Meanwhile, Oman edged up 0.4 percent and Kuwait's
index was nearly flat. Burgan Bank fell 1.1
percent after reporting a 2 percent rise in first-quarter net
profit to 17.54 million dinars ($58.2 million). Three analysts
polled by Reuters had predicted, on average, a net profit of
19.94 million dinars for the quarter.
Egypt's index rose 1.0 percent after the Cairo
central bank said it had sold $500 million in the interbank
market to meet outstanding demand for "strategic staple food
commodities".
Foreign currency shortages are one of the main concerns for
Egyptian companies, and have been one major reason for the stock
market's weak performance in recent months. The central bank
sold $281 million in the interbank market last month and $420
million in March to meet similar demand for dollars.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 9,787 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.2 percent to 4,084 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index lost 1.4 percent to 4,554 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.6 percent to 12,123 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 8,652 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 6,388 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 6,342 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,390 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)