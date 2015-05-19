* Egypt rises above chart resistance on capital gains tax
delay
* But some stocks pull back, Telecom Egypt faces fund
sell-off
* Oil shipper Bahri jumps as Saudi ramps up output, exports
* Property stocks lift Dubai as it bounces off technical
support
* Oman's United Finance rises after Omaniya confirms merger
bid
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 19 Egypt's bourse extended its rally
on Tuesday after the government put on hold a capital gains tax,
while Gulf markets were mixed as oil prices softened.
The Cairo index rose 0.9 percent to 8,878 points, a
seven-week high, after surging 6.5 percent in the previous
session.
The government on Monday froze plans for a 10 percent tax on
capital gains for two years, reversing a central component of
its economic reform agenda that investors had criticised. It
kept in place a 10 percent dividend tax.
The tax had been one of local investors' main concerns since
early April, when the government published bylaws detailing its
introduction.
The exclusion of Telecom Egypt from MSCI's
emerging markets index this month sparked another sell-off in
Cairo, because of fears that MSCI might eventually drop Egypt
from the benchmark completely.
But the tax decision may indirectly address the MSCI concern
as well, because with the new levy put on hold, market
capitalisation and liquidity of key Egyptian companies appear
less likely to fall below MSCI's thresholds.
The Cairo index has now risen above technical resistance at
8,860 points, this month's previous peak; any clean break,
confirmed by two straight daily closes, would trigger a minor
double bottom formed by the April and May lows and pointing up
to around 9,400 points.
However, the benchmark closed well off its intra-day high of
9,040 points on Tuesday, and some stocks pulled back after the
initial surge. Telecom Egypt was one of the biggest losers,
tumbling 5.5 percent. Passive funds are likely to sell the stock
en masse at the end of this month because of its exclusion from
MSCI's emerging market index.
SAUDI, UAE
Saudi Arabia's stock benchmark was nearly flat as
petrochemicals heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries fell
1.1 percent.
The price of Brent oil, which affects the prices of
petrochemicals, fell below $66 per barrel on Tuesday as slow
economic growth and high supplies meant that markets remain
oversupplied.
But oil shipper Bahri jumped 3.2 percent after
reports that Saudi Arabia's crude exports had risen in March to
their highest level in almost a decade.
Dubai's index continued its rebound from strong
technical support in the 4,000 point area and rose 1.4 percent
to 4,127 points.
Developers Emaar Properties and DAMAC
dominated trading volumes, climbing 2.4 and 5.9 percent
respectively. Dubai's index faces minor chart resistance at its
April peak of 4,253 points.
Abu Dhabi's bourse was mostly positive and edged up
0.5 percent. Union National Bank, which dropped last
week because it had not been included in MSCI's emerging markets
index as hoped, recovered and jumped 3.9 percent.
Qatar's bourse slipped 0.1 percent as Ezdan Holding
and Qatar Insurance remained volatile after
surging on their inclusion in the MSCI index last week. Ezdan
rose 3.0 percent but Qatar Insurance fell 1.3 percent.
Oman's bourse inched up 0.1 percent and United
Finance rose 1.6 percent after Al Omaniya Financial
Services on Tuesday confirmed its interest in bidding
to acquire United Finance.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index added 0.03 percent to 9,811 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.4 percent to 4,127 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 4,637 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 12,457 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 8,878 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,367 points.
OMAN
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 6,385 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index climbed 0.05 percent to 1,389 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)