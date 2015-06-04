* Saudi Arabian stocks nearly flat as oil prices steadies

* Qatar falls as FBI targets FIFA World Cup bid

* But volatility and trading volume decrease

* Telecom Egypt drops after saying won't buy own stock

* El Sewedy Electric surges on new contract

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, June 4 Qatar underperformed other Gulf stock markets on Thursday on concern that corruption inquiries into soccer's world body could endanger its hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

The main Saudi stock index inched down 0.1 percent, while petrochemicals sector leader Saudi Basic Industries added 0.1 percent. Saudi Electricity Co was the main drag on the index, sliding 2.4 percent.

Oil prices, which had dropped nearly 3 percent on Wednesday, were flat by the time Saudi Arabia's stock market closed.

Miner Ma'aden slipped 0.1 percent as the price of copper, one of its key products, hit a six-week low on the London Metals Exchange.

Dubai Parks and Resorts was the emirate's most traded stock in the emirate and surged 8.6 percent to 1.14 dirhams after breaking through 1.08 dirhams, the previous record high from which it retreated three times last month.

The company detailed its plans on Thursday and predicted 6.7 million ticketed visits to its theme parks during their first full year of operation in 2017.

Amlak Finance hit its daily 15 percent limit for a second day in a row. The stock resumed trading this week after being suspended for nearly six years because of debt problems. Dubai's index has roughly doubled in that time.

Dubai-listed shares in Egypt's Orascom Construction climbed 0.8 percent after it posted net income of $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2015, without comparisons because it was previously part of another company. The same stock in Cairo fell 0.8 percent.

Most other Dubai stocks were weaker and the index rose just 0.1 percent. Abu Dhabi's bourse was nearly flat.

QATAR, EGYPT

Qatar's index was down 0.7 percent after a U.S. law enforcement official said the FBI's investigation of FIFA included the award of World Cup hosting rights to Russia and Qatar.

However, indicating that investors were becoming less sensitive to the issue, trading volume in Doha fell by a third compared with Wednesday.

Egypt's bourse fell 1.4 percent and Telecom Egypt dropped 3.0 percent after saying it had decided not to buy back its treasury stock, a move it had considered after its exclusion from MSCI's emerging markets index last month.

El Sewedy Electric surged 4.2 percent to 48.96 Egyptian pounds after saying it had won a 785 million euro portion of a 2 billion euro ($2.3 billion) deal to build a power plant south of Cairo in a consortium with Siemens.

Equity research house AlphaMena upgraded El Sewedy to "buy" from "add" with a six-month target price of 71.50 pounds, citing improved first-quarter results and expected margin improvements.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 9,668 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.1 percent to 4,032 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index inched down 0.04 percent to 4,587 points.

QATAR

* The index fell 0.7 percent to 12,092 points.

EGYPT

* The index lost 1.4 percent to 8,781 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,324 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,462 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index added 0.4 percent to 1,367 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)