By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, June 9 Most Gulf stock markets rose on Tuesday after oil prices rebounded, but Saudi Arabia fell ahead of a key announcement from index compiler MSCI.

Brent crude gained more than 2 percent and traded above $64 per barrel as higher seasonal demand in developed economies and expectations of falling U.S. shale production reduced the impact of a large global supply overhang.

But Saudi Arabia's main index fell 0.4 percent to 9,491 points as most local stocks declined. It closed well off its intraday low of 9,426 points though, as buying late in the session lifted the benchmark towards its 200-day average of 9,493 points.

Later on Tuesday, MSCI will announce the results of its annual market classification review which analysts expect will launch the lengthy process of including Saudi Arabia in the emerging markets index widely used by active and passive funds around the world.

But there is still a risk that the move will be delayed and that could sour investors' mood.

Other Gulf markets pared early losses and ended higher as oil extended its gains during the day.

Dubai's index was the top gainer, jumping 2.4 percent. Amlak Finance surged by its daily 15 percent limit for the fifth straight session, extending to 99 percent its gains since trading in the issue resumed a week ago after a six-year suspension. This means Amlak has now caught up with Dubai's index, which doubled while the stock was suspended.

After Amlak hit the limit, buyers switched to other stocks such as builder Arabtec which surged 13.5 percent, even though the company has made no announcements. Most other stocks also rose.

Abu Dhabi's bourse edged up 0.4 percent in another broad rally.

QATAR, EGYPT

Qatar's benchmark climbed 0.3 percent, ending a four-day losing streak. The bout of weakness followed the launch of U.S. and Swiss investigations into alleged corruption at the world soccer body FIFA which had awarded Doha the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

Industries Qatar, whose petrochemicals business is set to benefit from firmer oil prices, was the main support for the index on Tuesday, rising 0.7 percent.

Qatar cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to 7.3 percent from 7.7 percent on Tuesday but that still implies a pick-up from 6.1 percent in 2014.

Egypt's market inched down 0.1 percent amid a mixed performance by local stocks. Orascom Telecom Media And Technology was one of the biggest losers, dropping 2.1 percent after the firm said it was delaying the publication of first-quarter results because it was still in negotiations on the repatriation of profit from its North Korean business.

But El Sewedy Electric jumped 3.0 percent after posting an 11.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit.

