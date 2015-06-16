* Saudi blue chips extend losses as foreign inflows are slow
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, June 16 Most stock markets in the Gulf
fell on Tuesday after a rebound in the Brent oil price proved
short-lived and foreign fund inflows into Saudi Arabia remained
tiny following the market's opening to international
institutions this week.
The main Saudi index slipped 0.2 percent as
heavyweights Saudi Basic Industries and National
Commercial Bank lost 0.4 and 0.8 percent respectively.
Most other components of the provisional MSCI Saudi Arabia
index also fell, having rallied in previous weeks in
anticipation of increased demand when the market opened to
direct foreign investment on June 15.
Modest trading volumes on Monday and Tuesday indicated there
were no large fund inflows from abroad. Only one foreign
institution, HSBC, has so far said it has obtained a
licence to invest, though stock exchange chief executive Adel
al-Ghamdi told Reuters that regulators were processing six
applications.
Saudi stock exchange data released on Tuesday showed that
qualified foreign institutions had invested very small amounts -
no more than 0.02 percent of each company - on Monday in a
handful of stocks, including petrochemical firms Sipchem
and PetroRabigh, healthcare companies Dallah
and Mouwasat and medical insurer Bupa Arabia
.
The latter three all rose on Tuesday as they are not part of
MSCI's provisional Saudi index and had therefore not been bid up
before the market opening. Bupa Arabia edged up 0.4 percent,
Mouwasat added 0.3 percent and Dallah climbed 1.7 percent.
Several blue-chip stocks also bucked the downward trend on
Tuesday, including lenders Al Rajhi Bank, up 1.3
percent, and Samba Financial Group, up 0.3 percent.
Al Rajhi is the biggest retail player in Saudi Arabia and
Samba also has a significant share of demand deposits which bear
no interest. This positions those banks well for an expected
increase in U.S. interest rates, which the Federal Reserve may
signal this week.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index was the day's biggest loser, closing
0.9 percent lower as trading on the bourse focused on the shares
of Amlak Finance, which is not part of the benchmark.
Amlak closed flat after surging as much as 7.8 percent
during the day and accounting for 57 percent of total traded
value.
The mortgage lender has dominated stock market activity in
the emirate since it resumed trading this month following a
six-year suspension during which it restructured debt.
The extremely volatile stock more than doubled in a week,
then tumbled 10 percent for two days in a row and began climbing
again on Monday. Analysts say its movements are purely
speculative.
Late in the session, investors switched to another stock
that often becomes a target of speculators, Dubai Parks and
Resorts. The stock jumped 2.6 percent to an all-time
closing high of 1.20 riyals even though the company, which is
building several theme parks, made no announcements and does not
expect to make a profit until 2018.
Bourses in Abu Dhabi and Qatar slipped 0.1 and
0.3 percent on low volumes.
Egypt's index, on the other hand, rose 0.5 percent
as most stocks closed higher. The Cairo government has entered
into an initial agreement with China over 15 investment projects
worth about $10 billion, Egyptian trade minister Mounir Fakhry
Abdel Nour said late on Monday.
The projects would mainly focus on the electricity and
transport sectors but would also include Chinese direct
investment in other areas, he said.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 9,545 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 4,079 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 4,545 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 11,874 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 8,556 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 6,259 points.
OMAN
* The index was flat at 6,494 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was unchanged at 1,365 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Gareth Jones)