By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, June 18 Most Gulf bourses slipped on Thursday, despite higher oil prices, as some local retail investors stepped back from the markets with the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia's main index edged down 0.4 percent and Al Rajhi Bank, down 1.0 percent, was the main drag on the benchmark.

Al Rajhi, a leading retail lender which accounts for a large share of Saudi Arabia's interest-free deposits, had risen 3.0 percent this week as investors bet on a hawkish statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve after its policy meeting.

Higher U.S. interest rates, which Saudi Arabia would have to match because its riyal is pegged to the dollar, could boost the profit margins of lenders like Al Rajhi. But the Fed on Wednesday lowered its forecasts for 2015 U.S. economic growth because of a weak start to the year and reduced its federal funds rate forecast.

A negative factor for the broader Saudi market was the absence of any significant fund inflows from abroad since the bourse opened to direct foreign investment on Monday.

The latest stock exchange data showed foreign institutions made no significant investments on Wednesday. According to Reuters calculations based on the data, foreigners in total bought a mere $3 million of local stocks directly between Monday and Wednesday, although some additional inflows may not have been registered in the data because they were too small.

Only one institution, HSBC, has so far publicly announced that it obtained a licence to invest directly from the kingdom's Capital Market Authority. The regulator itself has not announced any licence awards, but Saudi Arabian newspaper Okaz quoted a CMA official as saying on Wednesday that it would start publishing regular reports on approvals of applications "soon".

High valuations of Saudi stocks compared to global averages, operational issues such as a requirement for same-day settlement, and the fact that it is expected to be at least two years before Saudi Arabia joins major global equity indexes have all limited foreign interest.

UAE, EGYPT

Dubai's index fell 0.6 percent, as heavyweight Emaar Properties slid 1.0 percent after its Egyptian subsidiary Emaar Misr priced its initiall public offer at 3.8 Egyptian pounds per share. It had said this month that the offer would be priced at between 3.5 and 4.25 pounds per share.

Mortgage lender Amlak Finance, which is also part-owned by Emaar, was one of the most traded stocks, tumbling 4.4 percent. The stock had more than doubled in price on speculative buying after it resumed trading this month following a six-year suspension, but now investors appear to be closing their positions.

Most other Gulf markets also slipped, with the exception of Qatar, which inched up 0.1 percent because of top lender Qatar National Bank. It rose 2.2 percent to 188.00 riyals, extending its recovery from an eight-month low of 182.20 riyals hit this week.

Egypt's index edged up 0.2 percent but the market showed a roughly equal split between gainers and losers. El Sewedy Electric, which said this week it had entered into an agreement to develop a 50 megawatt solar energy power plant, climbed 2.3 percent.

Property firm SODIC fell 0.7 percent after announcing the resignation of its managing director Ahmed Badrawi, who had held the position since March 2013. The company said Badrawi was leaving of his own accord but did not elaborate.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 9,506 points.

DUBAI

* The index edged down 0.6 percent to 4,064 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,572 points.

QATAR

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 11,898 points.

EGYPT

* The index added 0.2 percent to 8,577 points.

KUWAIT

* The index fell 0.5 percent to 6,237 points.

OMAN

* The index lost 0.2 percent to 6,455 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index was flat at 1,367 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and William Hardy)