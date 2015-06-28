* Gulf currency markets show no alarm after attacks
* But news dampens sentiment among some retail investors
* Greek crisis could pressure Gulf through oil prices
* Zain Saudi bucks downtrend as Mobily announces provisions
* Emaar Misr subscription money to flow back to market
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, June 28 Gulf share price indexes fell on
Sunday in reaction to the militant attacks in Kuwait and Tunisia
and the Greek debt crisis, while Egypt's rose after an initial
public share offer by Emaar Misr was greatly
oversubscribed.
The attacks, which killed a total of 66 people, did not
appear to represent any immediate threat to the oil exporting
economies of the Gulf. The region does not rely on foreign
investment and has huge resources which it can devote to keeping
the oil flowing.
The Kuwaiti dinar and other Gulf currencies barely
moved in the spot and forward foreign exchange markets on
Sunday, suggesting there were no major fund flows. U.S.
dollar/dinar forwards were quoted higher but well
within the range of the last few weeks.
Nevertheless, the Kuwait mosque bombing was the first attack
of its kind in the country, and the security breach dampened
sentiment among some of the retail investors who dominate the
Gulf markets and account for the vast majority of turnover.
The main Kuwaiti stock index edged down 0.2 percent
as National Bank of Kuwait sank 1.2 percent.
It came well off its intra-day lows, however, as Gulf
Finance House rose 3.4 percent after signing a deal
with India's Adani Group which would help it exit an industrial
property project in Mumbai. The company said it had received $45
million as part of exit payments from the project developer.
Dubai's market fell 2.2 percent to 4,056 points,
falling below its 200-day average at 4,082 points, a negative
technical signal.
Heavyweight Emaar Properties lost 2.8 percent and
two stocks which dominated activity last week fell sharply:
Amlak Finance slid 4.6 percent and Amanat Holding
dropped 4.4 percent.
Abu Dhabi's market index slipped 0.9 percent as Aldar
Properties retreated 2.9 percent. Qatar's index
lost 0.4 percent in a broad-based slide.
Also dampening the markets on Sunday was the decision of
European Union governments to refuse funding to Athens, which
appeared to make a Greek debt default likely and increase the
chances of Greece leaving the euro zone.
Global markets have been preparing for a Greek exit for
years and could probably now cope with one, and Gulf economies
are insulated from international contagion by heavy government
spending. But global oil prices might fall, and this would
affect sentiment in Middle East bourses.
SAUDI, EGYPT
The Saudi Arabian market index dropped 1.7 percent
to 9,209 points as Petrochemical heavyweight Saudi Basic
Industries tumbled 4 percent.
However, telecoms group Zain Saudi climbed 0.8
percent after Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), whose shares
remained suspended on Sunday, said it had decided to increase
provisions for "Zain account receivables" by 800 million riyals
($213 million) in the second quarter of 2015.
It did not elaborate, but Mobily is embroiled in a 2.2
billion-riyal dispute with Zain Saudi over the application of a
2008 contract under which Mobily would provide domestic roaming
and site sharing services to its rival. Its decision to take
provisions over the dispute could indicate a positive outcome
for Zain.
Egypt's stock index, which had been weakening for
weeks, gained 1.3 percent in a broad rally after the Cairo
exchange said the second tranche of property company Emaar
Misr's IPO was oversubscribed about 36 times.
The listing is expected to be the largest flotation on the
Cairo exchange since 2007; Emaar Misr, the Egyptian arm of
Dubai's Emaar Properties, attracted subscriptions for 3.23
billion shares worth 12.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.6 billion)
after offering 90 million shares.
Now that the offer is completed at least some of the money
pledged in subscriptions is expected to flow back into Egyptian
stocks in the coming days or weeks.
Tunisia's stock market will open and react on Monday to the
attack that killed 39 foreigners in the resort of Sousse.
After the Bardo museum attack in Tunis last March, which
killed 23 people, the Tunisian stock index
immediately fell 2.5 percent. It began recovering the next day
to regain its pre-attack level within three weeks.
This time, however, any recovery could prove slower as the
latest attack was on a resort area previously considered safe
for tourists.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index dropped 1.7 percent to 9,209 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 2.2 percent to 4,056 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.9 percent to 4,719 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 0.4 percent to 12,083 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.3 percent to 8,512 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 6,200 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 6,432 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,365 points.
