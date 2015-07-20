* Dubai developer jumps after Deyaar's strong Q2 results

* Emirates NBD rises following positive Q2

* Other UAE banks climb ahead of their own earnings

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, July 20 Property companies lifted Dubai's stock market on Monday and banks supported Abu Dhabi as expectations for positive second-quarter results boosted both sectors.

Dubai's index jumped 2.0 percent to a four-week closing high of 4,184 points and the emirate's largest listed developer, Emaar Properties, was the main support, adding 2.3 percent.

The company has yet to report second-quarter results, but another Dubai developer, Deyaar, posted a 37.5 percent jump in quarterly profit last week.

Among other property stocks, DAMAC jumped 2.2 percent and Union Properties surged 5.0 percent.

Lender Emirates NBD, which last week posted a 26 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, gained 4.2 percent to 10.15 dirhams.

"With improvements seen in credit quality and on the liquidity front Emirates NBD looks more appealing as an investment proposition," Egypt's Naeem brokerage said in a note, maintaining the stock as a "buy" with a target price of 13.14 dirhams.

Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.3 percent. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was one the main supports, rising 1.1 percent after the lender said its board would review second-quarter results on Tuesday. First Gulf Bank rose 0.3 percent and Union National Bank climbed 0.7 percent.

Leading developer Aldar Properties, which also has yet to publish quarterly earnings, climbed 1.1 percent.

All other major stock markets in the Middle East remained shut for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

