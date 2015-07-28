* Saudi Arabia stabilises after reacting to oil's slide

* MEPCO tumbles on weak Q2, suspended on own request

* Dubai property stocks fall, data points to Q2 sales drop

* VTB Capital: Some UAE, Qatar stocks risk MSCI EM exclusion

* Egypt's bourse rebounds after sell-off

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, July 28 Most Middle East stock markets fell on Tuesday as oil prices dipped to their lowest point since February, but Saudi Arabia and Egypt stabilised and edged up after leading losses in the previous session.

Brent crude was down 0.9 percent by the time all markets in the region closed, as a rout in the Chinese stock market cast further doubt over the outlook for crude demand in the world's top commodities consumer.

But the main Saudi stock index inched up 0.1 percent, after dropping 2.4 percent in the previous session in response to oil's weakness.

Banking blue chips, such as Al Rajhi, up 1.0 percent, and Samba Financial Group, which added 1.8 percent, were the main supports for the benchmark along with petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, which that climbed 1.0 percent.

Meanwhile, Middle East Paper Co (MEPCO) tumbled 5.1 percent after it posted a 58 percent drop in second-quarter profit. The company then requested that its stock be suspended as it planned to announce a "material development" related to its interim earnings.

Investors remained cautious about upcoming earnings announcements and foodmaker Savola Group slipped 0.7 percent ahead of the publication of its quarterly financials.

After the market closed, Savola reported a 15.4 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, in line with its own guidance but below analyst forecasts.

UAE, EGYPT

All other Gulf markets closed in the red and Dubai led losses, sliding 0.9 percent.

On Monday evening the emirate's land department published a report on property market activity in the second quarter which, according to NBK Capital, indicated a 53 percent drop in the total value of unit sales year-on-year.

"The ample supply in the market and other factors such as currency depreciation -- the euro and Russian rouble -- have exerted pressure on Dubai real estate prices, and a further correction is widely anticipated," NBK Capital said in a note.

As a result, most property and construction stocks in Dubai fell on Tuesday, and the emirate's biggest listed developer, Emaar Properties, edged down 0.4 percent and was the most traded stock.

Bourse operator Dubai Financial Market dropped 2.6 percent, having posted a 48 percent fall in second-quarter net profit as trading volumes slumped.

Abu Dhabi fell 0.4 percent and National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), down 0.9 percent, was the main drag.

Investment bank VTB Capital said in a note on Tuesday that Dubai Financial Market and NBAD were "nearing exclusion levels and need to be watched" ahead of the quarterly review of MSCI's emerging markets index next month.

MSCI regularly reviews its indexes to make sure all stocks meet requirements such as liquidity and market capitalisation.

VTB Capital also said that Qatar's Gulf International Services might be excluded from the same benchmark. The stock dropped 2.5 percent on Tuesday and was one of the main laggards on the Doha index, which fell 0.7 percent.

Outside of the Gulf, Egypt's index edged up 0.8 percent after dropping 2.5 percent in the two previous sessions.

Most stocks were positive and property developer Talaat Moustafa Group, up 2.6 percent, was the main support. Investment bank EFG Hermes jumped 3.4 percent before Wednesday's registration deadline for a 14.6 percent bonus share issue.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 9,091 points.

DUBAI

* The index fell 0.9 percent to 4,110 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 4,855 points.

QATAR

* The index slid 0.7 percent to 11,831 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 0.8 percent to 7,950 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 6,235 points.

OMAN

* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 6,557 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index fell 0.2 percent to 1,334 points. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)