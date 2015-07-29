* Saudi Arabian banks rise ahead of U.S. Fed statement

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, July 29 Gulf stock markets diverged on Wednesday, reflecting a mixed global backdrop and contrasting corporate earnings, while Egypt's bourse jumped after a string of positive news.

Chinese stock indexes, which had tumbled earlier this week, rebounded, easing the jitters of investors globally. But Brent crude oil prices, to which the Gulf oil exporting states are sensitive, were down 0.5 percent at $53.06 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia's main stock index edged up 0.2 percent, supported by lenders such as Saudi British Bank , which jumped 2.5 percent, and Al Rajhi Bank , which rose 0.5 percent.

Local banks could benefit from an eventual interest rate hike in the United States, which the U.S. Federal Reserve may hint at after its meeting later in the day.

A significant portion of Islamic deposits in Saudi Arabia carry no interest so if the country, whose currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar, raises rates in line with the Fed, this would boost banks' margins - though it could also slow lending growth.

Saudi Telecom rose 1.4 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings report.

Middle East Paper Co rose 1.1 percent, having filed a corrected earnings report after requesting a trading suspension on Tuesday, when its shares tumbled 5.1 percent.

The firm had initially posted a 58 percent fall in second-quarter earnings. In a corrected statement, it said that because the selling shareholders would bear the costs of its May initial public offer, the profit decline was in fact 33 percent.

The kingdom's biggest listed foodmaker, Savola Group , tumbled 4.1 percent after reporting a 15.4 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts, and warned its third-quarter profit was likely to plunge.

UAE, EGYPT

Dubai's bourse edged up 0.5 percent. Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest listed sharia-compliant lender in the United Arab Emirates, added 2.1 percent after it beat expectations with a 35-percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 902 million dirhams ($246 million). Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 804 million dirhams.

But Abu Dhabi fell 0.7 percent as heavyweight telecoms firm Etisalat tumbled 5.4 percent, its biggest daily drop since December 2012, after posting a 40-percent drop in second-quarter profit, citing troubles at its Saudi Arabian affiliate Mobily and currency losses.

The Gulf's second-biggest telecoms operator by market value made a net profit of 1.5 billion dirhams, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 2.16 billion.

Other Gulf markets moved very little, but Egypt's index jumped 2.0 percent in a broad rally after positive economic data and company news. The country's tourism revenue rose 3.1 percent in the first half of 2015, from a year earlier, the tourism minister said on Wednesday.

Pioneers Holding, which this week announced plans to list its real-estate subsidiary Rooya, surged 4.9 percent. EFG Hermes rose 4.4 percent on the last day its shares entitled their holders to a 14.6 percent bonus share issue.

El Sewedy Electric rose 3.8 percent after announcing that its subsidiary Iskraemeco Slovenia had won a contract to deliver 1.6 million smart electricity meters worth 160 million euros ($176 million).

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 9,107 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 4,132 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged down 0.7 percent to 4,822 points.

QATAR

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 11,822 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 2.0 percent to 8,106 points.

KUWAIT

* The index added 0.2 percent to 6,245 points.

OMAN

* The index inched down 0.01 percent to 6,556 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index fell 0.2 percent to 1,332 points.

