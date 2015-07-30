* Gulf markets mixed despite oil's turnaround
* STC weighs on Saudi Arabia, Ooredoo and Vodafone drag down
Qatar
* Dubai Islamic Bank extends gains after profit beats
estimates
* Dubai Investments drops after earnings decline
* Egypt completes New Suez Canal, market rises
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, July 30 Gulf stock markets were narrowly
mixed on Thursday as a series of disappointing corporate
earnings reports, especially in the telecommunications sector,
offset the positive impact of improving global sentiment.
Saudi Arabia's main index inched down 0.1 percent as
blue chip Saudi Telecom (STC) tumbled 4.5 percent.
STC, the Gulf's biggest telecommunications operator by
market value, tumbled 5.6 percent after it posted an 8.7 percent
fall in second-quarter profit which it blamed on rising costs.
The firm made a net profit of 2.56 billion riyals ($683
million) in the quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had on
average forecast 2.94 billion riyals.
Al Tayyar Travel Group dropped 2.0 percent after
reporting an 8.8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, even
though its earnings were broadly in line with the estimate of
analysts at Saudi Fransi Capital.
Another heavyweight stock, Mecca-focused property developer
Jabal Omar, rose 1.3 percent after announcing it had
been awarded a 1.56 billion riyal construction contract for one
of its projects.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries edged
up 0.7 percent in line with oil prices, which ended a long
streak of losses on Wednesday and extended gains on Thursday.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's bourse edged up 0.3 percent, supported by
Dubai Islamic Bank which jumped 2.7 percent, extending
gains after it beat expectations with a 35 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit this week.
But Dubai Investments dropped 2.7 percent. The
firm, which has interests in property, manufacturing, healthcare
and education, posted a 58.6 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, which it blamed on a one-off gain in the
prior-year period.
Telecommunications company du, which has yet to
report second-quarter earnings, fell 0.6 percent after several
other Gulf telecommunications operators posted declining profits
and missed analysts' estimates.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.3 percent as Etisalat
, another telecommunications firm, added 1.1 percent.
The stock had tumbled 5.4 percent on Wednesday after Etisalat
reported a 40 percent drop in second-quarter net profit.
Qatar's biggest telecommunications operator Ooredoo
fell 1.8 percent after a 39 percent decline in
second-quarter profit, and its smaller competitor Vodafone Qatar
was down 2.4 percent, having reported a widening loss.
The main Doha index slipped 0.3 percent, also dragged
down by Gulf International Services, which dropped 3.5
percent. According to some analysts, the stock risks being
excluded from MSCI's emerging markets index in a quarterly
review next month.
Egypt's stock index rose 1.1 percent after the
country's army finished building the New Suez Canal, a project
that Cairo sees as a major chance to stimulate an economy
suffering double-digit unemployment.
The country's top cigarette maker Eastern Company
was the main support, surging 4.4 percent. The firm said this
week its net profit for the last fiscal year rose to 1.083
billion Egyptian pounds ($138 million), a 19.2 percent increase.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 9,098 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 4,143 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,834 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 11,785 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 8,192 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.1 percent to 6,254 points.
OMAN
* The index inched up 0.04 percent to 6,558 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,332 points.
