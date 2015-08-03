* Saudi's SABIC, Ma'aden rebound despite weak commodities

* But Mobily tumbles to 6-year low after restating earnings

* Dubai's Emaar Properties rises after beating Q2 estimates

* Qatar Insurance lifts Doha, hits record high

* Egypt's Emaar Misr up on arbitrage opportunity

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Aug 3 Major Gulf stock markets edged up on Monday after Sunday's sell-off but Saudi Arabia lagged because telecommunications operator Mobily tumbled following yet another negative earnings restatement.

The main Saudi index edged up 0.2 percent, having dropped 3.2 percent in the previous session. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries was the main support, rising 1.3 percent after falling 3.9 percent on Sunday in response to a fresh drop in oil prices.

Another heavyweight, Saudi Arabian Mining (Ma'aden) , jumped 3.5 percent and almost fully recovered from Sunday's sharp decline.

But Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), the kingdom's most traded stock on Monday, tumbled 7.4 percent to 31.30 riyals, its lowest close since mid-2009.

Mobily last week restated results for 2013-14 and the first quarter of 2015, slashing total profits over the period by nearly 1.76 billion riyals ($470 million) in its latest attempt to resolve an accounting scandal.

The firm, whose shares had been suspended since June, also posted a net loss of 900.9 million riyals for the second quarter of this year.

Mobily's latest results were unaudited, however, and they did not appear to clear up uncertainty about the company among many investors. Some analysts covering the stock have suspended their performance and fair value estimates for Mobily pending the release of detailed and audited financial statements.

"We are keeping Mobily under review until the release of the audited financials, to get a clear picture of the company's financial situation," NBK Capital wrote.

UAE, EGYPT

Other Gulf markets did slightly better although none of them fully recovered Sunday's losses as oil prices continued to fall on Monday.

Dubai's index edged up 0.4 percent and Emaar Properties, the emirate's biggest listed developer, was the most traded stock, rising 1.3 percent.

The company posted a 16 percent increase in second-quarter profit to 1.18 dirhams ($321 million) on Sunday. SICO Bahrain had forecast Emaar's quarterly profit would be 817 million dirhams and Naaem brokerage had expected 1.09 billion dirhams.

"Overall, we view the preliminary results as positive; in specific, given continued strong performance of the real estate business in Dubai, and to an extent, also the international markets," Naeem property analysts Harshjit Oza and Amr Eid said in a note.

Islamic mortgage lender Amlak Finance, the second most traded stock, slipped 0.5 percent to 2.14 dirhams after tumbling 8.5 percent in the previous session.

The stock is still more than 100 percent up since it resumed trading in June after a six-year suspension and a debt restructuring. Many analysts believe the stock may be overvalued, and oil's fresh drop may now be encouraging some speculators to cut their exposure.

Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.6 percent and Aldar Properties, that emirate's top developer, climbed 1.5 percent ahead of its earnings announcement on Tuesday.

Qatar added 0.9 percent as Qatar Insurance surged 5.1 percent to a new all-time high of 106.10 riyals, rising above its July peak of 102.50 riyals. The stock gained strong momentum in May when index compiler MSCI added it to its emerging markets benchmark.

However, the company last month posted a 9.1 percent decline in net profit for the first half of this year.

Egypt's bourse fell 0.9 percent and, according to bourse data, most selling pressure came from Arab retail investors.

But Emaar Misr, the local unit of Dubai's Emaar Properties, which had slipped early in the session after announcing the departure of two senior executives, turned around and edged up 0.3 percent to 3.43 pounds.

Monday was the last day when investors who took part in Emaar Misr's June initial public offer could place orders to sell the shares back to the firm at the offer price of 3.80 pounds, an arbitrage opportunity given the market price.

After trading closed, the stock exchange said investors sought to sell back 487.3 million shares, or more than 80 percent of those placed in the IPO. But since Emaar Misr has allocated only 15 percent of total IPO proceeds towards the buyback, orders will be filled only partially.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 8,821 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.4 percent to 4,120 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index added 0.6 percent to 4,821 points.

QATAR

* The index climbed 0.9 percent to 11,750 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 0.9 percent to 8,088 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 6,213 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 0.9 percent to 6,499 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,329 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and Tom Heneghan)